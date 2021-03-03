READING – Pending successful contract negotiations the arrival of new Reading School Superintendent of Schools Thomas Milaschewski is an eagerly awaited event. Following his selection February 11th on a 5-1 vote of the School Committee, board chair Chuck Robinson notified Milaschewski of his selection and it was difficult to ascertain which of the two was more excited about the selection.
Upon receipt of the phone call following the committee’s selection Robinson reported Milaschewski to be “very thankful and excited to take the position,” his first as a School Superintendent.
For his part prior to making the call Robinson said” I feel like Bill Belichick on draft day” calling the top pick in the draft. Following the football metaphor Robinson moments earlier had said the coach part of me recalls the adage “there is no “I” in team”, in reference to the superintendent choice’s team approach to problem solving, humility and consensus building leadership style which led the Medford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent to go out of her way to give Milaschewski the highest possible recommendation.
During the discussion to determine their choice the remainder of the School Committee had recounted similar accolades for Milaschewski during their discussions with the Superintendent’s references and site visits with committee member Erin Gaffen recalling Milaschewski’s advisor at Harvard terming him “the top candidate he’d seen in a long time”.
Milaschewski is a 2009 graduate of Colby College majoring in Spanish and International Studies and was the soccer team captain and NESCAC All Star.
He obtained is Master of Education in Teaching and Curriculum with a concentration in Special Education at Boston University. He also obtained a Master of Education in School Leadership at Harvard University.
He is currently obtaining his Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Harvard with his degree expected to be awarded in May. He has been the School Superintendent in Residence for the Medford Schools tasked with developing the return to school effort this year for Medford. Also through Harvard he has been an education consultant and an educational leadership facilitator for the Public Leadership Project.
He has been an adjunct professor in Education Leadership at Salem State and Endicott College.
Milaschewski was the Principal at Bates Elementary School in Salem from 2014 to 2018. During his leadership Bates School had the highest CPI and highest proficiency rates on ELA and Math MCAS in the history of the school.
He had been a high school Math and Special Education teacher at North Shore Vocational School from 2011-2013 where he also was the head coach of boys’ soccer. Prior to that, he was a middle school Special Ed./ESL teacher for grades 6-8 at Lilla Frederick Middle School in Dorchester through the Teach for America program.
