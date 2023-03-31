Sunaa McEvan is a senior at Reading Memorial High School, and she has a lot of fond memories and lessons to take with her as she prepares for the next chapter in her life.
Sunaa’s positive attitude and kind nature make her a joy to be around. She always has a smile on her face and is quick to offer a helping hand to those in need.
Her giving nature and infectious positivity are just a few of the many reasons why she is loved and appreciated by those around her.
Previously, she attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School before moving on to RMHS.
When asked about her high school experience, Sunaa noted that it was full of “highs and lows”. She initially thought it would be like “High School Musical” or “Glee,” but it turned out to be quite different.
She states, “Most of my significant high school memories consist of times I wish could have gone differently, but I have learned the most from them.”
Sunaa has also been working as a Starbucks barista for two years and enjoys it.
In her free time, she likes to go to the gym, journal, listen to music, go on Pinterest, and hang out with friends. She is a well-rounded individual who is not afraid to try new things.
When it comes to academics, Sunaa has had many teachers and classes that have impacted her development.
However, one teacher that stands out is Ms.Fedele, who taught psychology. Sunaa found this class to be one of her favorites, as she has always been fascinated by psychology and the brain’s development. Ms.Fedele’s class allowed her to dive deeper into topics she had always been curious about.
During her senior year, Sunaa took two courses that she loved: Race and Horror. Both classes challenged her to think critically about important social issues and explore her interests.
Sunaa was also involved in sports during her high school years. She participated in track during her freshman, sophomore, and junior years and cheerleading during her sophomore and senior years. Although she loved being a part of both teams, she also decided to focus on other areas of her life.
Looking to the future, Sunaa hopes to major in business marketing and make an impact in the corporate world. Her passion for marketing and business has led her to explore different career paths and various projects. Sunaa is determined to achieve her goals and make a positive impact on society.
Sunaa has some special thanks for some very special people – her parents.
She states, “My high school experience hasn’t been the easiest but they helped me every step of the way. They are my number one motivators and they push me to become the best version of myself every day. If it weren’t for them I would not be at the place I am today.”
Some quick fun facts about Sunaa are that her favorite food is pasta and her favorite dessert is a skillet chocolate chip cookie with ice cream. Her favorite actor is Evan Peters and her favorite movie is Creed 2. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry is her favorite book. Finally, her favorite animal is a bunny.
