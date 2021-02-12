The dedication and devotion Marisa has shown to the Reading Community over the past four years has made her an example of success to the students of RMHS. Those who know her recognize her as being an encouraging and motivating classmate, but more importantly a friendly face. Marisa shows these traits with her many accomplishments through both her academic and athletic achievements. She’s also able to bring people together in both the classroom and on the court to work towards a common goal and make things happen.
A deep passion of Marissa is playing both Basketball and Soccer with her close teammates. Since she’s played both sports for a long time with the same girls, she’s made some amazing friendships over the years as well as new ones too. Since her sophomore year, Marisa has been a part of the varsity basketball team. Since her junior year, she’s been on the varsity soccer team. And in her current final year, Marisa was voted by both teams to lead and represent both teams as Captain. This was a huge accomplishment as it’s something she’s been working towards since elementary school.
When reflecting on her most favorite and memorable events from high school, Marisa shares the majority of them revolve around the time spent with her teammates. She shares that she’ll always remember the feeling of being named captain of the girls basketball team. Since she played on the team all through high school, she’s made special bonds and memories with her teammates and coaches. Ever since starting basketball in the fourth grade, Marisa has consistently practiced and dedicated her free time to being the best athlete she can. She shares that it was the most rewarding experience as it was a huge compliment to be recognized by her teammates as a leader on the team.
“I will always remember the teams I was a part of and the great environment both teams and coaches provided during the seasons. I’m really thankful I got to be a part of them and make so many friends across all the grades. I will always remember the wins and fun moments that came with them,” Marisa shares.
As for school work, Marisa has also challenged herself with rigorous and interesting classes. This year she’s enrolled in Honors Film and Literature (½ year), Honors Epidemic Diseases, Honors Psychology (½ year), Honors Horror (½ year), Animation (½ year), Advanced Placement European History, Spanish 5, and Calculus. In the past four years, her other notable coursework has been in Advanced Placement US History and her Spanish classes. Through these classes, she was able to enrich her knowledge and be exposed to a
new level of intricate learning.
Because of her love for learning, Marisa has been able to maintain superb grades. In recognition of her school work, Marisa has been inducted into the National Honor Society. This club recognizes students who have a high GPA, multiple leadership positions, and outstanding volunteer work. Along with the National Honor Society, Marisa has also maintained being on the Honor Roll for the past four years.
Next fall, Marisa plans on majoring in communications with a field of study primarily interested in Public Relations. Although it’s too early to tell where she’ll attend, Marisa looks forward to hearing back from more prestigious colleges. No matter where she ends up, Marisa is excited for the new beginnings and opened doors her college experience will bring.
Marisa has given back to the community in numerous ways. One example of her generosity is how she’s helped run clinics for the Reading Girls Basketball Team. Through this opportunity, Marisa has helped the youth get invoked in sports and stay active during the pandemic. Being a Rocket Ambassador, Marisa has helped at numerous school events. In the past she has helped a group of incoming Freshmen in their transition into the High School by giving tours and advice to make them more comfortable and excited at RMHS.
Marisa is also a part of Samantha’s Harvest. a club dedicated to giving back and helping others in any way. Specifically, Marisa has been involved in many town events as the Buddy Walk, Reading Fall Street Fair, and Tree Lighting. Marisa is also a member of Spanish club which helps enrich her love for the language and the pursuit of a better understanding of a vast language.
As for working experience, Marisa has been working at the Extended Day Program at Birch Meadow. Through this job, she gets the chance to take care and play with the kids during the school year and over the summer.
“Whether it was helping them with homework or playing foursquare on the playground, it was very rewarding to help my community,” Marisa shares.
Throughout her time at Reading Memorial High School, Marisa has had the privilege of taking some intellectual and interesting courses with some amazing teachers. Those classes have also helped create such an amazing learning experience that Marisa is deeply thankful for. This atmosphere has helped enrich her love and drive for learning.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Pray and Mr. Sacco who were always there to help and support me through my years at the high school. Mrs. Pray has always been so kind and caring and always made me look forward to her class. Mr. Sacco has always put in the extra effort to help me be in the best place to succeed at RMHS and beyond. I would also like to thank my soccer and basketball coaches who, even during a pandemic, have provided a fun and safe outlet to escape this unusual year, while still keeping some sense of normalcy. They have endlessly encouraged me to be the best person I can be, whether it's on the field, court or life itself,” Marisa shares.
And lastly, Marisa would like to recognize and thank her close friends and family for their unconditional love and support over the years.
“I would like to thank my Mom, Dad and sisters who have supported me throughout my entire time at RMHS. Thank you for being at every game and cheering on me and my team no matter what. You all are truly my biggest supporters and I wouldn’t be where I am today with you all. And to my friends who have been with me since Joshua Eaton, thank you for sticking with me through all these years. I’m forever thankful for all the memories we have made together these past 13 years,” Marisa shares.
Marisa resides on Victoria Ave with her parents, Marc and Jodi, and her younger sisters, Brianna (16), and Olivia (13).
