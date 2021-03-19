READING – Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty, at the School Committee meeting last night announced the dates for return to full in person learning in the Reading schools. Grades one through five will return to in school learning April 5th and grades 6-12 will leave remote learning behind and return to school April 26.
According to Dr. Doherty Reading schools have been planning for the return to in person in school learning well prior to the announcement by the State late last month that elementary schools would return by April 8th and more recently the State announced middle schools would return by April 28. A May return to school deadline is expected for high schools in Massachusetts.
In his spring in person update to the School Committee Dr. Doherty stressed the schools have been hard at work organizing the change to in person learning and a number of changes will be necessary in the schools from the existing hybrid model. He said the latest reopening plan is really the fourth school opening plan this year. Parents who chose to remain in remote learning for their child may do so.
The report on fully in-person learning came nearly three hours into the School Committee meeting and included a section on health and safety for the return of students with small changes to the existing safety measures. He mentioned that staff and students have remained mostly COVID free and very few of the instances of COVID occurred through attendance in school during the hybrid learning system.
Under the in person learning plan some classroom seating will be spaced three feet apart (instead of the current six ft.) for classes with larger attendance as allowed by State DESE guidelines. Dr. Doherty displayed a letter from 300 Mass. doctors which said schools could be reopened with three ft. spacing as long as other health precautions were observed. He also explained a Mass. study done Sept. 20, 2020 to Jan. 27, 2021 which showed the incidences of COVID in schools for students and staff were pretty much identical under both three feet and six feet spacing plans.
An updated survey conducted this week by Dr. Doherty revealed 88% of the school staff were in some stage of becoming fully immunized, either having completed their vaccine shots, obtained one with an appointment for the second, or have an appointment for their first shot.
Regarding the new COVID pool testing program in the schools the Superintendent said 478 pools had been tested with only five positive pool tests and that 70% of the staff were participating in the pool testing and he hoped the number of students and staff participating in the program would rise.
Other changes to be instituted with the full in person learning include shields on lunch tables and extra lunch periods in the lunch rooms and gyms, less involved meals, the MERV-13 filters have been replaced with new ones, cleaning and disinfecting will occur nights and weekends, and early release days in the elementary schools will occur on Fridays at 11:30 a.m. instead of on Wednesdays. Also, there will be no school buses except for elementary schools where students live over two miles from the school.
The schools have announced they are seeking additional part time workers for lunch duty and helpers in the food service program to accommodate the increasing number of students in school.
Finally Dr. Doherty said the first RMHS football game will be held this Saturday at noon with the Rockets hosting Winchester. Also yesterday the State announced that Spring sports which start next month will be the first to have a State tournament since COVID began last March. The only sport that is still up in the air is wrestling.
