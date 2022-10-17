READING - Hundreds of new complaints about missed trash and recycling pickups piled up in Town Hall over the weekend as many frustrated residents pulled mounds of garbage back away from the curb for the second straight week.
On Saturday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers asked residents to return their trash and recycling to their homes until the next scheduled pickup time. Residents, some of whom have not had their trash or recycling emptied for weeks now, had been advised late last week to keep out their barrels in the hopes that new hauler Republic Services would grab the rubbish.
“We are aware trash and recycling collections remain unresolved for sections of the town and have forwarded all [previous notices about] missed pickups to Republic Services,” the weekend email alert from the town to local residents explained. “We do not expect any crews in tomorrow. Please remove recycling bins from the curb so items don’t blow around and replace curbside on your next regularly scheduled day.”
Early this morning, according to Maltez, DPW workers were mobilized into action and could be seen in various neighborhoods with dump trucks and other heavy equipment to handle the collection of excess waste.
In an attempt to gain a better understanding of how widespread the vendor problem has now become, residents are asked to report the missed pickups via the town’s “SeeClickFix” link on the town’s homepage.
As of late Saturday night, over 200 town residents from locations scattered across the whole of Reading had obliged. Some of those posters, who included photographs of trash piles outside their homes, made clear their dissatisfaction with Republic Services.
Those who have not yet filed a complaint via the town’s website can do so by typing https://www.readingma.gov/274/Service-Requests into a web browser.
“This is absolutely unacceptable. Now you’re telling me to wait until next week again. [F]or what, so you can skip us again? The Friday pickup route customers are getting the short-end of the stick,” complained one Lowell Street resident. “If you can’t get them to pick up on Fridays or Saturdays, the town needs to take action and set up a transfer site where we can bring out trash. The streets look terrible and neighbors are getting mice and rodents in their houses.”
“The last time we had recycling pickup was Sept. 30. We had no pickup last week, and none this week either, and no trash pickup either. This ‘service’ from Republic is unacceptable,” another town resident, who lives on John Carver Road, vented over the weekend.
Republic Services just weeks ago took over the towns’ trash collection contract from JRM Hauling, the Peabody-based firm that was bought out by the national corporation late last spring.
According to Maltez, who assured local residents he is doing his best to address the growing problem, he has now met several times with Republic managers to discuss the refuse crisis.
Over the weekend, Republic reportedly promised to bring additional trucks to Reading this week to handle the refuse overflow.
“Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued patience while we navigate this frustrating situation. Town staff remain committed to doing everything within their power to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” local officials assured the general public over the weekend. “We will continue to provide updates to residents with any new information as it develops.”
Based in Arizona, Reading’s new trash hauler is one of the country’s largest, as the corporation services an estimated 13 million customers across the United States and generated roughly $11 billion in revenues in 2021.
Last May, the national corporation bought out Peabody’s JRM Hauling and with it, all of the contracts the reputable local trash company had inked with communities like Reading, Lawrence, Beverly, Peabody, and Danvers.
Maltez was first alerted to problems about JRM’s successor two weeks ago, when Town Hall workers reported a spike in customer complaints about missed trash and recycling pickups.
Last week, town officials reported that unbeknownst to them, Republic Services shuttered JRM’s multi-million dollar recycling plant on Route 1 in Peabody, which opened in 2015. Instead of using that local site, the trash disposal company is carting recyclable goods to a plant in Tyngsborough.
“Unbeknownst to the Town, operations were suddenly moved from Peabody to Tyngsboro, which caused several delays and issues with collection efforts for some neighborhoods,” Town Hall managers advised the community on Oct. 9.
