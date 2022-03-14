READING - The ballots for Reading’s upcoming municipal election have been set and will feature a handful of contested elections. Most notable is the race for Select Board, where three candidates are running for two three-year terms of the board. Incumbent selectman Mark Dockser is running for re-election and challengers Jacqueline Renee McCarthy and Nancy Tawadros are both seeking their own seat.
Other contested elections include the races for the Board of Library Trustees and Municipal Light Board, as well as all of the precincts for Town Meeting except Precinct 3. The Board of Library Trustees race features incumbent Cherrie DuBois and challengers Patrick Egan, Michael Wick and Alicia Williams in a four-way race for two three-year seats. The Municipal Light Board race features incumbents Philip Pacino and David Allan Talbot as well as challengers Salvatore Bramante and Pamela Elizabeth Daskalakis in a race for two three-year seats.
Incumbents Charles Robinson and Thomas Wise are running unopposed for new three-year terms on the School Committee, and Alan Foulds is running unopposed for Town Moderator. The election will take place on April 5.
Small business pandemic relief
Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/
---
Meet the new Town Manager
Reading’s new Town Manager Fidel Maltez will be holding a meet and greet at the Burbank YMCA on Wednesday from 8:30-11 a.m. Any residents who would like to meet Maltez over a cup of coffee, learn more about him and ask questions are welcome to stop by.
---
Mask mandate rescinded
Recently the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board and Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Wednesday:
Historic District Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Board of Assessors, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
