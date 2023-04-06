READING - With School Finance Director Susan Bottan earlier this week revealing she will depart the district in July, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski will appraise the School Committee tonight on his preferred process for finding her successor.
In a memo sent to school board members in advance of tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting in RMHS’ library, Milaschewski confirmed the central office administrator has accepted a job in Wayland and will officially step down from her position at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.
According to Milaschewski, Bottan’s contributions to the district over the past two years have been substantial and her leadership will be sorely missed. The finance and operations director has agreed to remain available through the summer to take calls and answer any other questions her successor might have.
“Susan has demonstrated exemplary leadership over the past two years in both the financial and operational sides of our organization. Her leadership made a tremendous impact on the day-to-day experience for our students and in shaping the future of RPS,” the superintendent wrote in this week’s memo.
In an open message to the community on Tuesday, Bottan explained that she is making a lateral move back to Wayland Public Schools to help the community through a leadership crisis. The financial guru, who came to Reading two years ago to replace former Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd, intimated her next work assignment may very well be the last of her career.
Involved in school finance for the past 18 years now, Bottan before coming to Reading had served for seven years as Wayland Public Schools’ finance and operations director.
“This decision was nearly impossible for me to make for several reasons: Because our my deep respect and appreciation of our committed and hardworking school-based and central office coworkers; our districts compassionate, positive, and student-centered leadership team, our School Committee’s unwavering support and thoughtful guidance; and the productive and helpful relationship we’ve built with our town colleagues,” said Bottan in April 4 letter to the community.
The Reading administrator heads back to a Wayland school district in crisis, as a number of central office administrators and building principals are leaving the community after the district’s embattled Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy accused a number of school officials of racism.
Easy, an former Everett High School football standout who went on to play for the NFL before starting his career as an educational administrator in 2012, was last December identified as the direct target of racist graffiti found scrawled near the entrance of the community’s high school.
He also claims that a year earlier, another hateful message was found scrawled in a school building.
After allegedly being rebuked for his efforts to respond to that initial 2021 incident by installing video cameras in a middle school building, the superintendent has reportedly since clashed with a handful of school staffers and Wayland officials and was earlier this winter placed on administrative leave by the School Committee. The superintendent has responded to that February vote by filling a discrimination complaint against the district that accuses the School Committee of fomenting a racially hostile work environment.
According to Bottan, she struggled with the idea of heading back to Wayland under such divisive and stressful circumstances. However, with other veteran administrators leaving the community in droves, she couldn’t standby and watch that leadership void worsen.
“I feel uniquely qualified to help Wayland’s interim leaders ‘right the ship’ as they work toward development a more permanent leadership team over the next several months as I come to the end of my career,” she explained in this week’s message to co-workers and families.
