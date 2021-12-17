Lauren Fischer is an outgoing, enthusiastic, and compassionate person. In her previous years, she has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then RMHS. Lauren has always been a friendly person to all. She is a student who carries her own positive energy and spreads it to her peers.
When asked what she would remember most about her time in high school, Lauren shares, “Coming back to school in April full time after a year of not being in the building. Being able to see everyone was so refreshing.” Lauren also shares that she will forever remember the people that stood by her side in high school. She shared, “I’ve had such a solid group of friends since middle school and they have made high school what it was for me. They’ve always had my back and made every minute of it fun. Whether it was at sports games or simply studying at the library, they made it all better.”
At RMHS, Lauren has been on the Volleyball team for all four years. She would play as the right-side hitter. She was on the JV Volleyball team for both her freshman and sophomore years. During her sophomore year, Lauren won the Volleyball Rocket Award. Then as her skills progressed, she was playing on the Varsity team since junior year. Outside of school, she has also previously played for two volleyball clubs, Northshore and Evolution.
Throughout her whole high school career, Lauren has always been an honor roll student. Some of her past favorite classes include English Freshman year, Honors Geometry, and Honors Spanish. This year, her classes include AP European History, Honors Epidemic Disease, Poetry, Introduction to Calculus, Spanish 5, and Field Seminar.
One of Lauren’s teachers that made an influence on her at RMHS include her English class from freshman year, Mrs. Mooney. Lauren shares, “Mrs. Mooney taught me to be a better writer and to actually enjoy the process of writing rather than dreading it. She is a brilliant teacher and I admire and respect her very much.”
Another influential class that she really enjoyed was Mr. Debenedictus’ AP Euro History class. She shares, “He teaches in such an engaging way that I look forward to going to his class every day. His class has taught me several useful skills that I know I will incorporate next year including proper note-taking skills and time management.”
Following along, her Spanish teacher, Mrs. Pray was her positive role model. She states, “Mrs. Pray has also played a huge role in my high school career. I had her as a freshman and as a senior and all four years she has been there for me. She is an excellent teacher and always finds a way to make a lesson interesting. She has been an outlet for me these past few years and has pushed me to be the person I am today.”
Mrs. Pray is a teacher who carries positive energy to her students. When asked to describe Lauren, she shares, “I first met Lauren in her freshman year – she was a motivated, kind and caring student. In the 2 following years when Lauren wasn’t my student, she still frequently came by to chat and kept me updated on everything she was doing. I’m very happy to have her back in class for her Senior year. She is a great person and a well-rounded human. I will miss seeing her at RMHS next year!”
In addition, Lauren’s Honors Geometry teacher, Mrs. Herrmann shared about Lauren’s positive attitude in class. She notes, “Lauren was a joy to have in class. Not only was she hardworking and conscientious, but she also had a bright personality that could get us through any lesson!”
In her free time, Lauren enjoys dancing, hanging out with her friends, and listening to music. She would also spend her time volunteering around the Reading community. Lauren has participated in the food drives at RMHS and helped St. Athanasius set up for the Christmas parade. She has even helped her neighbor, Bill Squires, who had arranged the Clothing and Diaper Drives. Lauren helped pass out fliers in her neighborhood to spread awareness.
Lauren shares, “Living in Reading, we are very privileged and it really opens your eyes to see people around you who are in need. I am honored to be a part of volunteering projects in the community and hope to do similar things in the future.”
Lauren is extremely grateful to the people that give her support. She would like to especially give thanks to her parents. She shares, “My mom and dad have supported me the most these past four years and have always been there to give me anything I need. I love them very much and am very grateful to have them as parents. I would also like to thank Coach Hopkinson. She has been like a second mom to me and has been such a positive role model in my life. Her optimism is inspiring and she pushes me every day to be the best version of myself. Lastly, definitely my close friends. AD, KG, and MD have made the past seven years so memorable and special. I couldn’t have asked for better friends.”
For her future plans, Lauren hopes to major in education, either in writing, history, or math. She has a few colleges in mind but isn’t fully sure which school she will eventually attend. Lauren lives on Indian Tree Lane with both her parents, Rich and Marykate Fischer. She also has three older brothers, Matt (25), Ben (23), and Sean (20).
