By MAC CERULLO
READING - Starting on New Year’s Day, 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers will be available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
Reading is experiencing a huge but apparently fast moving COVID-19 spike, with the latest data reporting a massive surge in new cases but a substantially smaller number of active cases, suggesting that many of the new cases have already run their course.
According to the Reading Board of Health’s latest data published on Dec. 16, the town has 122 active cases, which is actually down from the 146 active cases reported in the prior update two weeks earlier. This despite the fact that Reading also reported 291 new cases in that same timespan, bringing the total case number to 2,949 since the pandemic began. There were also 28 active cases reported in the Reading Public Schools, up from 18 in the prior update.
Overall Reading reported 315 recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 2,761, and the death toll remained flat at 50. There have also been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
RMLD Citizens Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Tuesday:
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board (Executive Session), 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
