RESTAURANTEURS FACE TOUGH NEW RESTRICTIONS - Local businesses like Reading’s popular Bunratty Tavern, shown above during last weekend’s featured Irish music performance, will be forced to suspend in-house dining and beverage services today. The new restrictions, which could prove financially crippling for restaurant owners across the state, require all food establishments to either close their doors or revert solely to takeout and delivery business models. The Board of Health yesterday afternoon reminded business owners of the new emergency order.

(Photo by David Maroney)