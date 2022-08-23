READING – Part former customer, part man on a mission, John O’Neill is intrigued by the Walgreens building.
“My first reaction was, it’s great that something could happen with that building,” said O’Neill of the vacant downtown drug store that could become the town’s new Senior Center. “Very quickly after that, my thought was, if you’re going to have to put money into it to make it suitable for a Senior Center, then wouldn’t it be better to buy the place?”
O’Neill is the chair of the Reading Center of Active Living Committee (ReCalc), a town committee charged with planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center in town that will focus on residents aged 60+ and possibly other members of the community.
ReCalc has held 17 meetings so far, including community forums. But news in July that the owners of the Walgreens building were interested in leasing the space to the town has added an exciting dynamic to the discussion.
In many ways, O’Neill, 75, is most experienced person in Reading when it comes to dealing with seniors. His entire career has been spent in the field of aging, including 38 years working for Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services and he was the first acting director of Mystic Valley Elder Services. He and Mary Ellen have been married 46 years and they’ve lived in Reading for the past 31 years.
O’Neill is quick to point out, ReCalc had nothing to do with the Request for Proposal (RFP) that resulted in the current discussion.
“It didn’t come out of the ReCalc process at all. It was an instructional motion at Town Meeting because it was coming up at the community forums, about the proposed new Senior Center/Community Center that, people asked, ‘we already have these empty buildings including this one at Walgreens. Why can’t something be done there because a new building might take years. And some of us won’t be around.’
“So, an instructional motion was proposed to take a look at some sort of solution that would be more immediate. The new town manager jumped right on that instructional motion and said we won’t know until we send out an RFP to see if there are any possible rental spaces. And everybody was surprised because up until then they had heard that it was tied up and that Walgreens still had the long-term lease and wasn’t interested in subleasing. But then, I guess there’s a new owner of that building, and they did submit a proposal for lease.”
Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios told O’Neill of the proposal, submitted by BH Waltham II LLC of Lexington and its manager, Robert Parsekian. Walgreens leases the building. Delios had explained on numerous occasions the frustration the town had with having a building of that size vacant since 2014.
In a January, 2021 story in the Chronicle, Delios explained.
“It’s a dot on a spread sheet for a big company like Walgreens,” said Delios. “It’s of no consequence. Bob [LeLacheur] has reached out to them personally when this whole thing started, however many years ago, and they said we don’t even know where Reading, Massachusetts is.”
At the very least, when the RFP was unsealed in July, it had to be a pleasant surprise for those in Town Hall, including Delios.
“I’m sure it was,” said O’Neill. “It’s right in the heart of downtown and it’s been empty. That’s not good for other businesses around or for anybody.”
O’Neill isn’t the only one who wondered about the possibility of purchasing the property, rather than leasing it for $18,000 a month for the first 10 years.
“The next thing I know, I heard from the Town Manager that the Select Board had been in discussions and the thought was that why not at least find out if there’s a building, not necessarily just the Walgreens building, but maybe there might be some other building for sale. So, they put out another Request For Proposals for sale.”
And that’s where it stands today. Anyone who owns a building in town, including Walgreens, can respond to the RFP up until Sept. 19. The 22-page RFP is on the town website and filled with legalese. The intro sums up the town’s interest:
“The Town of Reading intends to house the municipal offices and or activities of its Council on Aging, or its Recreation Department and other community activities of the Town in one building. Accordingly, the Town is seeking proposals for the building and appurtenant parking. All properties must be in Reading, Massachusetts.
“The Town’s desired time frame for purchasing property is following a Special Town Meeting in the fall of 2022, which is anticipated to take place sometime in November 2022 where the Town would request an appropriation for the purchase price. The Town would anticipate closing on a purchase of a building and entering into an agreement on or before January 1, 2023.
“Reading’s preferred option is to acquire an existing building with sufficient parking to meet its needs, in which case the Town would design and build all improvements to the building and land. The land and building must be located in Reading.”
O’Neill knows there are a lot of unknowns between now and Sept. 19, and not just involving the Walgreens building.
“There are a lot of steps that would have to happen. First of all, we don’t know if they’re interested in selling. That’s No. 1. Two, we don’t know if there are any other buildings. I can think of that one that is where the Walgreens is now. But behind that, there was that gym. To me, it would great if something could happen there.
“The real advantage would be, if it’s an existing building it would certainly be less than building from scratch. Something needs to be done sooner rather than later because it already showed in the 2017 study by UMass that it (Pleasant Street Center) just doesn’t cut it. And the population was just going to continue to grow, the older people in the town, and there are other needs as well.”
ReCalc’s work to this point will benefit the town, no matter what building is submitted in the RFP. O’Neill and his fellow members have already visited numerous surrounding towns to look at their Senior Centers.
“The good news is that we’ve been out and seen what’s possible in a lot of other communities. At least now, we have information from all the places that have been visited. For many of them we have the size, the type of activities, and at the very least we know some of the activities that have the most popular elsewhere. And also, what’s popular here in Reading but limited because of the number of people who can attend just because of the size of the current place.”
The town will send out a survey in September, which won’t mention Walgreens, but will ask where residents would like a new center, including downtown.
“In the forums, some people felt strongly that downtown was a good location and once you were there you could do some of your other errands. Then other people said, downtown doesn’t make any difference to us as long as there’s good parking and if elsewhere in town, that would be okay too. If there’s a reasonable alternative downtown, I think we’d be crazy not to seriously consider it and work out the parking.”
The next ReCalc meeting is Sept. 7 and by the end of September, the town could have a clear view of the road ahead.
“We’ll have a better idea of what we need to do,” said O’Neill. “It is kind of exciting actually to have some possibilities.”
