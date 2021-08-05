By MAC CERULLO
READING — The Department of Public Works’ annual road paving operations are set to begin, kicking off a busy late summer and early fall of improvement work across Reading.
This year’s paving will encompass 11 sections of six different roads. Specifically, paving will take place on County Road, Grove Street, Jere Road, Longwood Road, Lothrop Road and Prospect Street.
According to DPW director Jane Kinsella, Sunshine Paving recently won the project bid and preliminary work is expected to begin around Aug. 9. Residents can expect to see paving underway shortly after, likely starting in early September.
In addition to the road work, Kinsella said a sidewalk will be added on Grove Street from Forest Street to Spruce Road and sidewalk and driveway aprons will be put in along School Street.
There are also plans to work on Haven Street’s sewer main, which will likely cause significant traffic disruptions while work is ongoing. That project isn’t expected to begin until October or November at the earliest, and possibly not until early
next spring.
Recently the DPW completed one of its major priorities for the summer, sealing the concrete parking lots and traffic islands at several locations downtown. That work was originally supposed to take place July 6-9 but was pushed back after LMC Contracting experienced a shipment delay of concrete sealer.
The lots that were sealed included the spaces in front of Town Hall, at 650 Main Street (CVS) and the spaces near the corner of Main and Haven Street. There were four traffic islands worked on as well, two on Lowell Street and one each on Oakland Road and Walkers Brook Drive.
The DPW’s other major projects for the coming months include the replacement of the Sturges Park pump station and the water tower. Work on both is expected to commence in the fall, though the water tower work will focus primarily on installing a temporary cell tower.
The cell tower bid was won by AT&T, according to Kinsella, and once the temporary tower is up then the existing water tower will be removed. The permanent replacement tower is expected to be built sometime next year.
Beyond those major priorities, Kinsella said the DPW also expects to plant a lot of trees across town this fall.
For more information on the DPW’s upcoming construction plans, visit the town’s website at https://www.readingma.gov.
