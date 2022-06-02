READING - Reading’s Select Board voiced informal support for a proposed Town Charter amendment that would expand the size of the Board of Health to five voting members.
During a Select Board meeting in Town Hall earlier this week, Health Director Ade Solarin reminded the town officials that the proposed Board of Health expansion is the last major outstanding reform recommended by consultants from the quasi-public Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
Though taking no formal action on the request, the Select Board informally agreed to consider adding two members to the Board of Health by sponsoring a required warrant article. Hoping to pursue the charter change at next fall’s Town Meeting, the proposal - should it pass - would then head to the state Legislature for approval under a Home Rule petition process.
Currently, Reading’s three-person Board of Health is complemented by two associate members, both of whom regularly attend all formal meetings and are allowed to vote in the stead of regular members if necessary.
However, according to Board of Health Chair Dr. Richard Lopez and board member Paula Curren, the existing arrangement proved woefully insufficient during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as board appointees were unable to privately confer with one another without running afoul of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
With just three voting members, full Board of Health members are technically forbidden for talking about town business unless such conversations occur in a formal meeting setting. By contrast, with five voting members, members could talk with one another privately, so long as no more than three members (or an official meeting quorum) were privy to that conversation.
With Reading Health Agent Laura Vlasuk stepping down from her post in March of 2021 and her would-be successor Daniel Markman later tendering his resignation in the fall of 2021, the Board of Health’s most recent communication problems coincided with a period of tumult for the public nurses and other professional staffers under the Board of Health’s supervision.
Those issues were only as exacerbated as exhausted Board of Health leaders, like former Chairwomen Emmy Dove and Eleanor Tate Shonkoff, stepped down from their volunteer appointments after trying to shoulder the department’s pandemic response.
“It’s been a fairly rough time during the two years I’ve been on the board. We now have a very sold Board of Health in terms of participation and experience [and we’re] almost there in [having a new fully staffed workforce],” said Lopez.
“Having joined the board in the midst of the pandemic, it was handicapping to not be able to talk to one another and talk offline to try to manage the pandemic. We don’t want to go through this again,” Curren told the Select Board this week.
In the fall of 2020, at the advise of Dove and Shonkoff, the Select Board agreed to consider overhauling the town’s health department to better respond to future public health emergencies.
As a result of that process, which resulted in the MAPC study, town officials have since hired Solarin to serve as Reading’s first full-time health director, who now directly supervises the community’s two public health nurses and other departmental personnel.
The health department has also been shifted under the community’s public safety bureau, a organizational change that results in Solarin reporting directly to the town administrator and working more closely with police and fire officials.
Solarin a few months ago also announcing the hiring of new full-time Health Agent Jennifer Velazquez, who is responsible for the department’s food safety and splits code enforcement duties with the health director. The department will add a full-time clerk to the department in FY’23.
With all of those reforms now in place, the expansion of the Board of Health’s membership to five Select Board appointees is the only outstanding MAPC recommendation.
Based upon the Select Board’s response to the request, the Board of Health is likely to get its wishes.
“To not be able to have two people conduct a conversation [outside of a meeting setting]…I can’t even imagine how you can get anything done,” said Select Board member Chris Haley of the existing three-member setup.
“We [just survived] a period where we were having an extremely difficult time staffing the Board of Health. Then we had a committee of people who could never talk to each other. I’d hate to seee us go back to that time period,” later remarked Select Board member Karen
Herrick.
