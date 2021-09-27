READING - This week the Select Board will hold a public hearing on whether or not it will exercise its right of first refusal regarding the Meadowbrook Golf Club land that is currently for sale. There are five lots for sale, one of which town officials believe could be used to create a parking area and access to the adjacent Town Forest, and the other four of which could be re-sold.
The board is also expected to discuss the Birch Meadow Master Plan and re-open and re-close the November Town Meeting warrant to add a petitioned article which would temporarily halt 40R project approvals until impacts are mitigated and 40R zoning revised to reduce density. There will also be continued discussion on the Town Manager search process.
The meeting will be held at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room, and attendees can participate virtually over Zoom or watch live via RCTV as well. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
---
Residents sought for Ad-Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee
Following Town Manager Bob LeLacheur’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down next February, an Ad-Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee is being formed to help identify candidates for his replacement. The committee will include two Select Board members, the Town Moderator, up to two department heads and two residents without a specified affiliation. Applications are now being accepted and the Select Board will hold interviews at an upcoming meeting, most likely on Sept. 28.
Those interested can mail applications to the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 16 Lowell Street, Reading, MA 01867, email to lgemme@ci.reading.ma.us, or fax to 781-942-9070. Application forms can be found at https://www.readingma.gov/town-manager/pages/volunteer-opportunities.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Mattera Cabin, Conference Room.
Rules and Bylaw Committees, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall, Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.