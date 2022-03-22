READING — When Mark Dockser was first elected to the Select Board in 2019, he had no idea what he was getting himself into.
Less than a year into his term the COVID-19 pandemic upended life across the world, and the Select Board was suddenly forced to confront a situation unlike any in recent memory.
Three years later, Dockser believes he’s learned a lot from the ordeal and hopes to use that experience to help lead the town through the challenges to come.
“I hope and believe I’ve made a positive difference here in town,” Dockser said. “I’m also very pleased with our choice of new Town Manager and I want to be able to work with him as he grows into his new role. And bottom line, I want to make a difference.”
Dockser is one of three candidates seeking election to two three-year seats on the Select Board in this coming April’s town elections, the others being Jackie McCarthy and Nancy Tawadros.
In addition to his three years on the Select Board, Dockser has also spent nine years on the Finance Committee and 24 years as a Town Meeting member. Outside of local government he works as a consultant helping early stage businesses and serves as a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Northeastern University.
Since joining the Select Board the pandemic has largely dominated the local landscape. Dockser said he believes town leadership did a good job shepherding Reading through the situation, saying decisionmakers kept a steady and calm approach and were able to increase the health department’s staffing while maintaining all essential services throughout the emergency.
Going forward he believes maintaining that vigilance will be key, but he’s also excited that residents and businesses should soon be able to get back to more of a pre-pandemic routine.
“I don’t know if we call it new normal, but getting back towards what we were used to,” Dockser said. “Being able to be with more people, hang out with friends, spend more time downtown, spend more time with people, more social activity.”
In addition to the pandemic, Dockser also cited renewing RMLD’s annual payment to the town, hiring new Town Manager Fidel Maldez and purchasing land to create new resident access to the Town Forest as some of the board’s biggest accomplishments of the past term.
Going forward Dockser cited a few priorities he’d like to address in the future. One, helping lead the community with a sense of balance, civility, kindness and pragmatism. Two, promoting financial stability. And three, serving seniors and community priorities.
“I think despite the fact that the population in town of age 60-plus is growing and it’s already 27% of the town, I don’t think that we’ve taken care of our seniors well enough,” Dockser said.
To help make sure seniors have a voice, Dockser said he supports the creation of either an expanded senior center or a multi-generational community center that would help place senior needs on equal footing as other town priorities.
He added that the time is right for new capital projects like that and a new Killam School, noting that past capital expenses like the high school and library projects are set to come off the books in the near future.
One other priority Dockser would like to pursue is the development of what he called the “Eastern Gateway” area between Ash Street and the train tracks near the Reading Municipal Light Department.
“That could be an area that could be developed into non-residential, offices, industrial, obviously with the growth of biotechnology in the Greater Boston area a lot of communities are trying to figure out how we can encourage those companies to come to their locations,” Dockser said. “We’re right by the train station, lots of restaurants, our whole downtown, I think it’s an ideal location.”
With all of these opportunities and the worst of the pandemic hopefully past, Dockser said he’s excited for what the future holds in Reading. Having helped steer the community through one of its darkest times, he hopes the voters will give him an opportunity to continue his work for another term.
“Working on the Select Board has been exciting, it’s challenging, it’s rewarding and I want to do it again,” Dockser said. “I really think I’ve made a difference and I want to continue to do that. It’s important to me, you’ve got my heart and soul, so I’d love to continue to do it and hope to be re-elected.”
The election will be held on April 5.
