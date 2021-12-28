From STAFF REPORTS
READING - The town’s Select Board later this week will convene their second night of negotiations with Town Manager hopeful Fidel Maltez.
According to a meeting agenda recently submitted to Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office late last week, the Select Board will gather behind closed doors on Wednesday night to strategize about their approach to the second round of contract talks before meeting directly with Maltez.
Wednesday’s virtual meeting, again expected to be held entirely in executive session, comes on the heels of a similar negotiation session last week with Chelsea’s DPW commissioner.
Two weeks ago now, Maltez was announced as the Select Board’s top choice to succeed outgoing Town Manager Robert LeLacheur, who will step down as Reading’s CEO in February.
In total, the Chelsea resident beat out 22 other candidates who applied for the job, which was advertised with an annual salary in the $200,000 range.
Besides nailing down a final salary, Maltez and the Select Board must also agree on the length of the selected town manager’s first contract. Presumably, the group is also trying to hammer out the specifics of Maltez’s benefit and employee perks package.
Town Counsel Ivria Fried earlier this month predicted that it would take around 10-days to finalize the town’s contract offer.
Wednesday night’s meeting will be held virtually, but because the Select Board is expected to conduct the entire gathering in executive session, the public will not be able to listen into the deliberations. However, assuming a final contract offer is accepted by Maltez, that legal agreement will become a public record that can be reviewed by citizens.
Maltez has been managing Chelsea’s DPW department since 2019, and prior to that, he was employed as the Boston area community’s assistant commissioner. His resume also boasts 12 years of experience in the private sector as an engineer for the Cintas Corporation. During his tenure with the firm, he also spent three years in China on an overseas assignment.
It’s unclear what the Select Board would do in the unlikely event that the town and Maltez are unable to come to contract terms. Maltez was technically one of three finalists to make it to the final round of interviews before the Select Board earlier this month, but at least one of those candidates, former Bothell, Wash. Town Manager Jennifer Phillips, withdrew her application from consideration at the last minute.
The second-place finisher in the job search was Belmont Town Manager Patrice Galvin.
