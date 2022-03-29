By MAC CERULLO
READING — Nancy Tawadros has spent her life working to get the best out of people and the communities she’s a part of.
Professionally she works in people operations for a Cambridge-based tech company, a role in which she’s responsible for identifying, hiring and retaining talent across the entire organization. She’s also a single mother who has raised two daughters in the Reading school system and has spent considerable time volunteering on the weekends.
Now, with her daughters about to enter college and high school respectively, Tawadros believes the time is right for her to try and bring that experience and community-minded approach to the Select Board.
“It’s great in terms of timing because I’ve honed so many skills in the community service that I’ve done alongside the six and a half years in people operations,” she said. “I’m able to get a really solid understanding of every decision that’s made, not just in terms of how it impacts people but how it impacts the business or the bigger picture. Having all that experience and bringing it to the town now is exactly what the town needs.”
Tawadros is one of three candidates seeking election to two three-year seats on the Select Board in this coming April’s town elections, the others being fellow challenger Jackie McCarthy and incumbent Mark Dockser.
While Tawadros does not have any formal political experience, she believes her professional background and volunteer work has uniquely prepared her for the role. A big part of her job, she said, is identifying and meeting organizational or community needs and working with others to address them while staying within fiscal constraints.
The other attribute she brings is empathy, having spent considerable time working with the homeless, people battling addiction, women trying to escape abusive situations and other vulnerable people.
“You bring that fiscally-mindedness and understanding the impact of every decision through my career, to my community-mindedness of having served a lot of underserved populations, Reading is going to get the best Select Board member they’ve ever had,” she said. “Because I bring both perspectives.”
If elected Tawadros said her top priority would be getting a better understanding of how decisions are being made and working to see if the process can be improved. Is the proper data being collected? Is it being shared across all the necessary groups of people? What could be done more efficiently?
In addition, she said he aims to ensure the Select Board is always making fiscally sound decisions, particularly when it comes to how the town uses its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Can we do it sustainably?” Tawadros asked. “Can we do it in a way where we’re not going to be looking for funds to sustain those initiatives when the ARPA funds run out?”
Lastly, Tawadros cited the senior community as an essential group whose needs she wants to ensure are being met. But rather than make assumptions, she said her goal will be to reach out to seniors directly and make sure the town actually understands what those needs actually are.
“I spent some time with our senior community this morning and they asked me, they flat said ‘what are you going to do for seniors?’” Tawadros said. “And my response to them was ‘what do you want me to do for seniors?’ Are we absolutely asking our seniors what they’re looking for? Is it programming? Is it a facility? Do we know? Is there data? Who is collecting the data?”
“I want to hear from the seniors and can we provide them with the programming or the resources that they require in a fiscally responsible way.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Tawadros said she believes the town has done a good job responding to the emergency and that it will be important for local officials to stay vigilant in the event of future outbreaks. Beyond that, she believes the future is bright for Reading and she hopes to play a role in leading the town forward.
“I’m really excited,” Tawadros said. “I think being able to step in and really make an impact is a really exciting opportunity for me and I hope folks will consider giving me their vote on April 5.”
