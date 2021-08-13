READING - The Reading School Committee next week will consider a reimposition of a universal masking policy for all students and staff members for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
According to a memo submitted yesterday by School Committee Chairman Thomas Wise to his colleagues, the elected officials on Monday night will hold a first reading on a modified masking policy that would require indoor facial coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Next Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in RMHS’s library. Based upon the meeting agenda, the proposed facial covering policy will be debated starting at around 8:50 p.m.
Presently, students and staff enrolled in the district’s summer school program offerings are not required to wear a facial covering - though based upon central office administrators’ estimates, at least 50 percent of participants are still choosing to do so.
The draft policy being considered was originally crafted by the Mass. Association of School Committees (MASC), a non-profit, member-based advocacy group to which Reading belongs.
As Wise points out in a summary of vaccination data, though nearly 73 percent of the district’s high schoolers are now fully vaccinated, that number drops off substantially for younger pupils - especially since all children under the age of 12 are not eligible for either the Modern of Pfizer jabs for COVID-19.
Based upon data collected by Reading Director of Nursing Mary Giuliana, 66 percent of 7th and 8th graders are fully vaccinated, while 75 percent of the group has obtained at least one of the two-dose immunizations.
However, all other children from pre-K to the sixth grade are presently unvaccinated, based on the district’s records.
The memo also indicates that the data is incomplete as to the number of teachers and staff members who have been vaccinated, though the district does not that at least 95.7 percent of staff members employed as of April 15, 2021 had received at least one dose of the three experimental COVID-19 vaccinations approved for adult use.
“As you know, the staff of Reading Public Schools comes from many different towns across the state and region, we are attempting to pull together information that may help us assess and understand the challenges with their specific locals as it relates to our District,” the School Committee Chairman explained.
“As you are aware, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is not currently making allowances for remote schooling. As such, this Policy will be a key tool to allow us to keep our students and staff in the school buildings throughout the school year,” he later concludes.
The proposed masking policy for the 2021-2022 school year is being introduced after the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in late July reversed its own position regarding masking in schools in light of a rise in the number of COVID-19 “Delta variant” across the nation.
With infection data indicating the three available COVID-19 vaccines neither prevent users from becoming infected with the variant or from passing it on to others, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on July 27 recommended universal masking for all students and staff members regardless of vaccination status.
The federal agency’s recommendation is in conflict with the joint recommendation of DESE and the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which though recommending that all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask, insists that immunized populations should not be subjected to a facial covering mandate.
Specifically, in a memo circulated to area superintendents on July 30, Mass. Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and Margret Cooke, the acting Commissioner of the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), confirmed that the state will not be mandating the use of facial coverings for the regular academic year.
In their message to superintendents, both state leaders argued that the state’s latest guidelines, though partially breaking with the CDC’s masking position, still meets the spirit of the federal agency’s recommended protocols.
“Recent updates by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to its Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools emphasize the importance of all students returning to full-time, in-person school this fall. The CDC guidance supports the use of vaccines as the primary mitigation measure in school settings, and also continues to recommend masking in K-12 schools,” Riley and Cooke explained in their memo.
“Massachusetts has among the highest vaccination rates of any state in the nation, and evidence continues to reinforce that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, especially against severe disease,” the pair added. “At the same time, even for those students not yet vaccinated, the apparent risk of COVID-19 to children remains small. These factors continue to reinforce that many previously instituted COVID-19 mitigation measures in school settings are no longer necessary.”
Reading’s School Committee has stressed that they will not render a final decision regarding the proposed universal masking policy until holding at least two separate meetings this to discuss the proposal.
So far, based upon citizen correspondence to the elected officials in advance of next Monday’s meeting, local parents are overwhelmingly in favor of reverting back to the indoor masking mandates that were in place for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
Of the 10 or so emails received thus far by the School Committee from the general public about the district’s masking policy, all but one citizen implored the elected board to reimpose a facial covering
mandate.
