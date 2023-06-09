READING – The Town of Reading is thrilled to announce that Assistant Public Works Director Christopher Cole will be honored later this month by the Boston Society of Civil Engineers Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers as its 2023 BSCES Government Civil Engineer of the Year.
The award is presented annually to a BSCES member serving as a paid public sector engineer at a federal, state, or municipal agency, department, or authority in Massachusetts.
Cole, a lifelong resident of Lynn, MA, has worked for the Town of Reading for 19 years, beginning in 2004 as a Civil Engineer. He was named Assistant Public Works Director in 2018. Cole obtained his degree in Civil Engineering from Merrimack College in 2004, and in 2018 completed a Certificate Program from Suffolk University in Local Government Leadership and Management.
“Congratulations to Chris,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “This award is a well-deserved honor for Chris in his role with the town. His leadership and engineering excellence have helped accomplish critical infrastructure projects that have brought improved Town services, and enhanced experiences for the residents and businesses of Reading.”
“Chris is a tremendous asset to the Department of Public Works. He is the ultimate team leader, recognizing his responsibility to the team and the importance of each member,” said Public Works Director Jane Kinsella. “He works tirelessly to make sure that commitments are met and that all staff have the resources they need to be successful. It’s been such a pleasure to work with Chris!”
“Working for the Town has been a truly fulfilling experience,” said Cole. “Being able to design and oversee the countless projects that I have been involved with during my time here in Reading thus far, including all of the great people that I have had a chance to work with, is something that I will always treasure. The Reading Public Works Department is one of the best around. The staff are truly dedicated to what they do, and it is a privilege to be their Assistant Director. I would like to thank our former Town Manager, Bob LeLacheur, for appointing me as Assistant Director, as well as Fidel and Jane for their continued support along this journey. I would also like to thank BSCES for this prestigious honor. I am truly humbled to be receiving this award.”
The 174th BSCES Annual Awards Dinner will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Royal Sonesta Boston.
