READING – A usually uncontroversial segment of the School Committee meetings apparently caught School Committee members by surprise last week as the student representative to the board Smritha Srinivasan, a senior, gave her report about the district’s laptop and technology policy.
Srinivasan addressed the elected officials during the “reports by individual members” segment of the agenda, which opens most meetings and includes snippets of information from other board meetings or mention of some past or upcoming event of some significance.
According to Srinivasan all RMHS students were presented laptop devices Wednesday, Jan. 12 for their academic use. However a lot of students are upset that they cannot use their own laptops which they had been using and cannot use their phones or smart phones in the building and must use the new computers.
Srinivasan, an Honor Roll student at RMHS, choir leader and Editor in Chief of the Class of 2022 yearbook in addition to being the student representative to the School Committee said many students were not happy with the mandated use of the new devices and were anxious about how they would learn using the new tech. She added her computer was all set up and organized by her in a manner to facilitate its use for school work. She reported students including herself were unaware of the mandatory use requirement for the new device and the banning of phone use. She hoped any future changes decided at RMHS would include more consideration of the students’ opinions.
Members of the School Committee and Superintendent of Schools Tom
Milaschewski thanked Srinivasan for bringing the issue to the meeting and for her reporting to the School Committee the opinion of the student body at the school. They said they appreciated her well thought out report adding her voicing these issues is what the student representative is supposed to do. However they apparently did not want to comment specifically on the issue without members of the high school leadership team present including the new RMHS Principal Kevin Tracey.
Milaschewski said he would make sure student opinions were voiced in future transitions.
The final words on the issue came from Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Stys who said she hoped the administrative team could “be so articulate and as passionate in their reports as she (Smritha Srinivasan) was”.
Other Reports
Stys announced a new SEPAC Special Education Parents Advisory board had been elected. She also said there were now 31 vacancies out of 960 professional staff positions.
Assistant Superintendent Sarah Hardy reported the first meeting of the reading in Reading group was held with 11 educators, 13 parents and two community members.
Milaschewski announced it was currently a very challenging time for the Reading Public Schools and thanked the staff and community members who had gone “above and beyond” to take on this really challenging phase in the pandemic.
Chuck Robinson reported the Recreation Com. had met with Reading Little League Softball who wanted to install a scoreboard at the field they use and that 360 players had signed up for the spring season.
Carla Nazzaro said that the Parker Middle School roof was going out to bid currently, the Police Station community room would be going out to bid and turf one field renovation would be going out to bid soon and would be unavailable for use from April to August. She also reported the Library Board of Trustees said there were 11 applicants for the re-advertised Community Justice position and that four candidates were being interviewed.
School Committee member Shawn Brandt was unable to attend the Jan. 13 meeting.
