READING – The possibility of the Walgreens building becoming the new Reading Senior/Community Center is one step closer to reality.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Fidel Maltez shared the news that when the town opened the latest Request For Proposal (RFP), the owner of the Walgreens building said he was willing to sell the long vacant downtown property it to the town.
What started at April Town Meeting with an instructional motion directing the Town Manager and the Select Board to pursue temporary lease options for relocation of the senior center has turned into a potential win-win for the town. A building vacant since 2014 gets a new life and the town gets a new home for seniors.
But before you celebrate (if you like the idea) or protest (if you’re opposed), understand there are many “off-ramps” for the town, as Maltez explained after the 3 ½ hour meeting. Nothing is even close to final, with numerous steps ahead including one potential and big final step, a town-wide vote in 2023 to secure funding through a Prop 2 ½ override.
Understanding the details and the process are important here.
The owner of the property, BH Waltham II LLC, responded to a previous RFP in June by saying it would consider leasing the building to the town. After concerns about the cost to lease were raised, the town posted a second RFP in August looking for anyone willing to sell a building suitable for a Senior/Community Center. When Monday’s deadline came, BH Waltham II LLC was again the only respondent.
The asking price is $7 million minus a sellers credit of approximately $2 million, dropping the figure to $5 million. Last month the town enlisted the help of Gienapp Architects of Danvers, who came up with an estimate of $7.3 million to gut and refurbish the building. That means, if all those preliminary numbers held up, a new Senior/Community Center would cost the town $12.3 million.
Remember too, that in the stalled State Economic Development bill, there is $1 million for Reading for a new Senior/Community Center. That money could be used either for the purchase or the subsequent construction costs, and dropping the figure to $11.3 million. And a final reminder that all the numbers in the last two paragraphs are likely to change.
Chair Mark Dockser went through the timeline that has led to the RFP, a timeline that included the creation of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), which has been working on finding a new Senior/Community Center since its first meeting in December.
“Now we’re in this very interesting situation where we haven’t completed the entire process we planned but we also have heard back from an empty building downtown that could be very, very, interesting … the opportunity before us, that we hadn’t anticipated, was to take action on this, before we thought we were going to be taking action. The opportunity for the community, is to explore this on a slightly accelerated timeline.”
The timeline in the weeks ahead:
Sept. 28 – The Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) meets to discuss the latest Walgreens proposal.
Sept. 30 – ReCalc’s September survey, sent to every registered voter in town asking for feedback on what residents would want in a new center, closes and the results will be compiled.
Oct. 3 – The Council on Aging meets to discuss the latest Walgreens proposal.
Oct. 11 – The Select Board meets again. ReCalc is tentatively scheduled to join the meeting to discuss the survey results and give the board feedback. The board will go into executive session to discuss financial negotiations with the Walgreens owners. No financial issues were discussed Tuesday.
Nov. 14 – Town Meeting begins, which includes Article 19. The article would authorize the town to purchase the Walgreens building and in a second part, authorize the process for coming up with the money for the purchase via a town-wide vote. If Article 19 passes, the next step is to ask voters. If Article 19 fails, the Walgreens building remains vacant and ReCalc continues its work to find a new site for a Senior/Community Center.
Nov. 18 – This is 60 days after opening the RFP on Monday. Typically, the town would have 60 days to decide whether to accept or reject the proposal. But with just one respondent, the town has more flexibility to seek additional time.
One look at the Select Board packet and you might think an old drug store makes for a perfect Senior/Community Center. There are architectural drawings done by Gienapp Architects, including both the first and second floor.
The first floor has everything the Pleasant Street Center lacks, starting with a bathroom on the first floor. There’s an adjustable-size function room, a dance/yoga studio, a game room, conference room, arts and crafts room, a kitchen, a library, and four offices.
The second floor includes an exercise room, a break room, another bathroom, administration offices, a conference room, and offices for a nurse and social services. While the drawings are nice, they are placeholders and subject to change.
All this costs money and those details were also laid out by Gienapp.
It starts with a demolition of the interior space including five new window openings at a cost of $455,000. Then it’s time to reframe and build all those interior rooms at a cost of $2,070,000. The new windows and hardware total $203,300. The list goes on with a final subject-to-change figure of $7,303,725.
It didn’t take long to hear opposition to the idea of buying the Walgreens building. In fact, it happened during public comment, before the agenda item was even discussed.
That’s when Council on Aging member Rosemarie Debenedetto brought her six paper Market Basket grocery bags to the podium. Each bag represented a staff member at the Pleasant Street Center and the parking space each would take up.
“I’m hear to talk about Walgreens because it seems like we’re heading in that direction and hopefully I can put some bumps in the road, maybe six bumps,” said Debenedetto with her six grocery bags in hand.
She then listed the six Pleasant Street Center staff members who would take up valuable parking spaces at Walgreens.
“Those are your six spaces. Where are you going to put the rest of the people,” she asked. “I don’t care how you reconfigure the little bit of land that’s there, I don’t care how you squeeze parking spaces and change signage there, that building only comes with six spaces.”
Later in the meeting, parking was discussed. The Pleasant Street Center has 27 parking spaces while Walgreens will have 29 in the municipal lot. But parking, along with the makeup of the interior of the building, will be much discussed in the weeks ahead.
Walgreens transition from drug store to Senior/Community Center is closer, but still has a long way to go.
