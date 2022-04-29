To the Reading community, Cordelia Talbot is an independent, kind, and strong-willed person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. Cordelia shares that she would describe herself as a dedicated student who works hard to get good grades and to complete all her assignments on time.
Cordelia has made a lot of memories throughout her high school career. However, she shares that she will forever remember remote learning. She said, “I’ll remember my sophomore and junior year because a majority of those years were spent at home in classes on Zoom. Most people think that doing remote learning was limiting and boring, and it was, but for the most part, I actually enjoyed having school in my room because I felt comfortable and safe.”
She shares that her most exciting moment was during her sophomore year. She said, “One of the most exciting moments of high school was the day that the whole school walked out in protest for the school staying open because of COVID. It was exciting for me because nothing like this had happened before and I had no idea what was going on.”
Cordelia also enjoys being involved at school. In freshman year, Cordelia was a peer leader for A World of Difference. She was also the Junior and Senior Class Representative of the Drama Club. As a senior, Cordelia became a class officer for the RMHS Girls Rising Club.
At school, Cordelia is an honor roll student. For this year, Cordelia’s classes include Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement Statistics, Honors Epidemic Diseases, Mixed Choir, Honors Horror, Honors Psychology, Honors Film and Literature, and Financial Literacy. Cordelia also shares that her favorite class was Honors Horror.
She shared, “Honors Horror was my favorite class because I had never watched a horror movie in my life before this year. The movies Ms. Baskin showed were scary and disturbing but they helped me see the difference from one movie to another and it grew my interest in horror movies.”
Cordelia also shares that there was a class that influenced her development. She states, “One class that influenced me was my Honors Psychology class with Mrs. Fedele. I learned a lot about Sigmund Freud, and the Id, Ego, and Superego and that really inspired my love for psychology and a desire to possibly pursue a degree in psychology in the future. However, I will be attending Temple University for sociology.”
Cordelia wanted to share a word of thanks with some people.
She shares, “I would like to thank the people who have shaped me and my life, no matter if they have stayed in my life or not. My whole family and my friends. I want to thank my parents for helping me with the college application process and helping me write and edit my supplement essays because it was a stressful time, but we got through it.”
Outside of school, Cordelia works as a server at the Harvest Grille Restaurant at Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA. She would also babysit periodically around her neighborhood.
When Cordelia has free time, she enjoys many activities.
She shares, “I like to take walks, hang out with my friends, go on drives, listen to music, workout, and hang out with my dog.”
Cordelia also enjoys spending her time volunteering around Massachusetts. She shared, “Service work is being able to serve my community brings me satisfaction and makes me feel good to know that I am helping others. I have volunteered multiple times to help bag produce provided by the Greater Boston Food Bank and administered by Lynn Community Health Center in Lynn, MA to help those in need. I also have volunteered to work at a vaccine clinic at Lynn Tech High School, giving out forms to fill out and helping people fill out paperwork.”
Some quick fun facts about Cordelia is that her favorite food is mac and cheese. Cupcakes are Cordelia’s favorite dessert. Her favorite actress is Helena Bonham Carter. Her favorite movie is called, “Little Women.” Jolie Tea Company is Cordelia’s favorite restaurant. Her favorite animal is a dog. Her favorite quote is said by Taylor Swift, “You are what you love.”
In the future, Cordelia plans on majoring in Sociology. In the fall, Cordelia will be attending Temple University.
Cordelia resides on Linden Street with both of her parents, Julie and David Talbot. Cordelia also has two older siblings, Alex (24) and Nat (24).
