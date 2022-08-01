READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will reconvene on Wednesday to discuss remaining funding priorities and how some of the town’s biggest remaining requests should be addressed, particularly the matter of hazard pay for town employees.
During the meeting the committee is scheduled to hear presentations from the town’s teachers, paraeducators and school secretaries on potential hazard pay for their work throughout the pandemic. Following that there will be follow-up discussions with the Reading Chamber of Commerce on an updated request after the town received a $25,000 grant, as well as with Reading Recreation and Reading Youth Lacrosse on possible supplemental funding for a proposed lacrosse wall.
The meeting is expected to conclude with a discussion of how the town’s remaining ARPA funds, which currently total just under $3.6 million, should be allocated and how areas of disagreement should be resolved. The items expected to be discussed include water and sewer allocations, hazard pay, affordable housing, additional funding for the senior center and possible food pantry or YMCA funds. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall and will be streamed over Zoom and on RCTV.
---
Cooling centers open
With high temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast throughout the week, residents without access to air conditioning or at risk of heat-related illness should be aware that the town has several cooling centers open to the public.
Residents looking to beat the heat can visit the Pleasant Street Center and the Reading Public Library during their usual business hours. The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pleasant Street Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Those at greatest risk during heat waves include people 65 years or older, infants and children up to 4 years of age, people with preexisting medical conditions, people who spend a lot of time outdoors, people who are overweight or obese, people who may be socially isolated or experiencing homelessness, people who are pregnant, people who are ill or on certain medications, and generally even people who don’t fit any of these descriptions should still take precaution.
---
Natural gas work ongoing
Over the next few weeks National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure. The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
Thursday:
DPW Tree Hearing, 1 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
