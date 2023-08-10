READING - As expected, a Wakefield developer recently filed the necessary paperwork needed to formally kill a proposed 40R redevelopment of the old Rite Aid Pharmacy property off of Haven Street.
According to information included on the Community Planning and Development Commission’s (CPDC) meeting agenda for Aug. 14, Wakefield resident and 25 Haven Street owner Walderi Lima is no longer interested in redeveloping the vacant pharmacy into a mixed use complex containing ground floor commercial space and upper-story residential units.
Lima’s request to withdraw the 40R petition without prejudice comes after CPDC members last month unanimously approved a site plan calling for the construction of a three-story mosque on the same Reading Center area property.
Back in the summer of 2022, Lima unveiled plans to renovate the old one-story pharmacy building by expanding its footprint and adding three additional floors containing as many as 25 apartments.
The larger of the two ground floor retail spaces would contain roughly 1,500 square feet and include an outdoor patio space, while the second commercial suite would be comprised of roughly 1,200 square feet.
CPDC members, pointing out the project would have an equivalent unit density of 58.1 dwelling units per acre, scoffed at allowing such a dense redevelopment under the town’s 40R or downtown smart-growth overlay district regulations. Other project critiques cited at the time were concerns about a perceived lack of green space and pedestrian amenities and worries about traffic impacts.
Lima, pointing out it will be extremely costly to rehab the existing historic facade of the building, which dates back to 1938, returned before the CPDC months later with revised plans to halve the density of the housing component. However, the CPDC deliberations then stalled.
Earlier this summer, Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol revealed the downtown landlord was considering other options for the approximate half-acre site, which the Select Board over the winter considered purchasing for a potential senior center project.
With the mosque building conversion now in the works under the direction of the North American Foundation of Islamic Services (NAFIS), project architect Farouk Youseff is scheduled to meet late next week with Reading’s Historical Commission to discuss ways to preserve historic features of the art-deco era building.
Specifically, according to an agenda for the Historical Commission’s next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, when the board will gather at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s conference room, Youseff will be on hand to discuss 25 Haven Street along with Town Planner Mary Benedetto.
Bancroft Avenue parking changes
Local police earlier this week advised citizens of new “no parking” restrictions implemented along Bancroft Avenue by the Morton Field and tennis court sections of the Birch Meadow recreation area.
According to a social media post from town authorities at the outset of this week, all residents and visitors are limited to using the lined “pull in” parking spaces by the tennis courts and tot lot area.
All other on-street parking along Bancroft Avenue between Hartshorn Street and the pathway to Morton Field is now prohibited.
Historically, parking has been limited along the end of Bancroft Avenue between April and October between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The sweeping restrictions are being put in place after area residents have complained for quite some time now about field visitors leaving their vehicles parked across their driveways, in the middle of crosswalks, and in other restricted areas.
“Due to the many parking issues on Bancroft Ave from Hartshorn to the end of Bancroft, there are new updated parking regulations. There is no parking there now. The signage is in place,” police explained in the recent message. “It had become too problematic for emergency vehicles and residents to get in and out of their homes. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”
