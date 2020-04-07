READING - Just a day after Select Board declared a state-of-emergency in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak, local officials confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Reading nearly doubled over the past week.
According to the latest information from the Board of Health, local authorities have identified eight new residents in town who have tested positive for the potentially fatal virus. In total, town officials are now monitoring 31 individuals with the illness, which presents the highest risks to persons over 60 and those with compromised immune systems.
The Board of Health, which receives information about new cases from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), continues to appraise local residents about COVID-19 related developments through regular updates posted to he Town of Reading's website.
Since last Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the community has jumped from 17 to 23 and once again to 31 cases, a pace that mirrors trends in neighboring cities and towns. News of the near doubling in cases over the past week also comes after Town Manager Bob LeLaucheur last weekend advised residents that two Reading police department employees have tested positive for the contagion.
Hosting a virtual meeting on Wednesday night, the Select Board declared a state-of-emergency and banned door-to-door solicitations and sales activity in the latest efforts to curb the spread of the infectious disease.
According to local officials, the emergency declaration will ensure Reading can access special funding and resources from state and federal agencies to combat the outbreak.
"Whereas the residents and businesses of Reading are in immediate and serious risk of suffering personal and financial loses as result of COVID-19's current and ongoing threat to public health and safety and…the ordinary resources of Reading are expected to be insufficient to meet the [community's needs], the Select Board…hereby declares a State of Emergency," a portion of the recently enacted order reads.
Exponential increase
Like Reading, several other neighboring communities have seen a drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as of late.
In Woburn, local cases have similarly nearly doubled to 42 people, while the neighboring city last weekend also released tragic news about two elderly residents who had died from the disease. In Stoneham, which last Wednesday had just one COVID-19 case, some 34 town residents have now tested positive for the contagion.
Meanwhile, Wakefield, which last Friday recorded its first COVID-19 related death, now has at least 41 confirmed cases, while Melrose has also lost at least one resident from the illness. At least 33 Melrose residents have tested positive for the virus.
State public health officials are similarly witnessing a dramatic climb in COVID-19 transmissions, with 8,966 positive cases confirmed in Massachusetts as of Thursday afternoon. With the novel coronavirus attributed to 154 deaths across the state, a total of 813 Massachusetts residents were being treated in hospitals across the state for lung infections as of yesterday.
Prominent pathologists such as the National Institute of Health's Dr. Anthony Fauci, considered the country's top authority on the novel coronavirus, has warned the highly contagious virus will sweep unchecked through the population without interventions.
Fauci, who has issued those dire warnings during daily press briefings alongside US President Donald Trump, has explained the sharp spike in COVID-19 infections is a function of exponential growth.
According to public health experts and epidemiologists, the statistical phenomenon is a common feature of contagious diseases whereby the number of new cases climbs slowly at first, before suddenly exploding with a doubling of new infections.
Town and state officials, based upon the advise of experts from DPH and the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC), have insisted the exponential increase of the disease can be slowed if the public complies with emergency directives regarding social distancing.
Infectious disease specialists say most who contract the novel coronavirus will experience mild or moderate flu-like symptoms that include a fever, dry-cough, shortness of breath, and head and body aches. It is also believed that a significant number of people will experience no symptoms at all — though those carriers can still spread the contagion to others.
Though an estimated 80 percent of COVID-19 patients will experience either no ill-effects or mild symptoms, roughly 20 percent of those who get the virus will likely end up hospitalized. Those considered most at-risk are the elderly and immune-compromised populations.
