READING - The Reading Board of Health published new COVID-19 data for the town this past Thursday, which indicated that the town’s current active case load has declined over the past two weeks but also that there have continued to be a significant number of new infections.
According to the data, there were 31 active cases in Reading as of Thursday, including 12 in the Reading Public Schools. That is down from 45 reported on Oct. 7. The town also reported 134 new cases over the recent two-week period, but also 148 recoveries.
Overall Reading has confirmed 2,362 total cases since the pandemic began, and the death toll remains at 50. The town’s recovery count is 2,271, and there have been 10 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Select Board to discuss Meadow Brook land
This Tuesday the Select Board will continue its public hearing on the potential acquisition of land at the Meadow Brook Golf Club, specifically whether or not the town should exercise its right of first refusal.
The board will also hold its annual Tax Classification hearing, during which the town will determine whether to adopt a single tax rate or a split tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, and will also discuss a pair of inter-municipal agreements with the Town of Wakefield concerning regional animal control services and assessing.
The meeting will begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will be a hybrid meeting held in person at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, virtually on Zoom and via livestream on RCTV.
---
Flu Vaccination Clinic
This week the Reading Health Department and Pleasant Street Senior Center will be holding a flu vaccination clinic. The event will take place on Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the senior center and those interested in receiving a shot are encouraged to register. Participants can sign up on the town’s website, and to receive a high-dose people can also call 781-942-6693.
---
Household Hazardous Materials Collection
The DPW will be holding a Household Hazardous Materials Collection on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its facility at 75 New Crossing Road. The collection is open to Reading and Wakefield residents (must bring driver’s license for identification) and a full list of items that will and won’t be accepted is available on the town’s website. Residents who have any questions or want more information can also contact the DPW at 781-942-9077.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Senior Center, Arts and Crafts Room.
Wood End School Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Tuesday:
Killam School Council, 3 p.m., Killam School, Conference Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
