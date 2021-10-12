READING - This Tuesday the Select Board is expected to hold a vote on whether or not to exercise the town’s right of first refusal on purchasing land at the Meadow Brook Golf Club property. The parcel of land in question would offer new access and likely additional parking to the Town Forest area, and after meeting in executive session the Select Board is expected to take a vote.
The board will also welcome Reading’s state delegation at the start of the meeting, discuss and vote on a mediation process regarding an open meeting law complaint, discuss and vote on issues related to the Town Manager Screening Committee and discuss and vote on precinct maps.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. There will also be a virtual option on Zoom and the meeting will be livestreamed on RCTV.
COVID cases stabilizing, but still high
The Reading Board of Health published updated COVID-19 figures this past Thursday, and over the past month the town has continued to see a notable uptick in COVID cases, though at a slower rate than the month prior.
Since the last update on Sept. 9, Reading has reported 129 new cases and currently has 45 active cases as of Oct. 7. That is compared to the 137 new positive cases and 65 active cases reported over the prior period.
Overall Reading has confirmed 2,228 total cases since the pandemic began, and the death toll remains at 50. The town also reported 149 recoveries, with 2,123 residents total having recovered, up from 1,974. There have also been 10 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
Flu Vaccination Clinic
Later this month the Reading Health Department and Pleasant Street Senior Center will be holding a flu vaccination clinic. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the senior center and those interested in receiving a shot are encouraged to register now. Participants can sign up on the town’s website, and to receive a high-dose people can also call 781-942-6693.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Conference Room and Zoom.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Wednesday:
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Thursday:
Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee, 11 a.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Berger Room and Zoom.
