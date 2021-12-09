READING – After nine meetings, a town survey, and further discussions of paid kiosks, PARC was back before the Select Board Tuesday with a request to put a few more coins in the meter. They need more time.
The nine-member Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee (PARC), led by chair Bernie Horn and vice-chair Elizabeth Whitelam, started in August with an ambitious goal and an equally ambitious timeline. The goal, as explained by Horn, was to “maximize the efficiency and access to parking for the maximum number of visitors to Reading while minimizing cost to visitors and town.”
PARC had hoped to be done by the end of this year but because the goal is still a work-in-progress, PARC asked the Select Board for an extension. With a 5-0 vote they got what they were asking for and the group now has until April 1 to finish its work.
And about those kiosks.
With each further discussion, either by town officials or town committees, it appears paid kiosks are eventually coming to the CVS lot and Brande Court. The first few undetermined minutes at either lot will be free. But then those wishing to extend their stay, will have to pay. With that comes enforcement, something that was stressed in the preliminary PARC recommendations presented to the board.
“If the RPD doesn’t allocate resources to maintain whatever regulations are put in place, the whole exercise is pointless,” said Whitelam as part of the PowerPoint presentation.
Also included in the PARC recommendations was an emphasis on education and signage. That includes a massive communication effort with residents and all that includes in 2021. From social media to simple signs that say, “Park Here,” the goal is to eliminate potential claims of “I didn’t know” or “I couldn’t tell” before they happen.
Employee parking was also included and the need to create additional parking away from the immediate Downtown area. The CVS lot has just 84 spaces. If employees of the surrounding businesses occupy them, it leads to frustrated shoppers. Limited overnight visitor options were also a concern.
Some of the numbers Horn and Whitelam presented were interesting as well. There are 875 parking spaces in Downtown, including the 84 behind CVS and 107 at Brande Court off Haven Street. The PARC survey had 801 responses. According to the survey, 81 percent of residents park for between 15 and 60 minutes in downtown lots. Most residents travel alone (69 percent) and most average two stops in downtown (64 percent). A number of answers showed that residents are concerned with development’s effect on parking.
PARC meets again Thursday.
In other agenda items, Community Development Director Julie Mercier was joined by Meg Aki of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) as the board gave final approval of the town’s Energy Reduction Plan. The plan is one of five criteria to become a Green Community, opening a world of potential grants to the town. The goal of the plan is a 20 percent energy reduction in the next five years.
Most of the energy reduction will come from the town’s 17 municipal buildings, including eight school buildings. Those 17 buildings currently account for 83.9 percent of the town’s energy usage. Reading Memorial High School is the town’s biggest energy user. The town owns 152 vehicles and as those age out, they will be replaced by hybrid or electric vehicles.
The total cost of the Energy Reduction plan is $12.7 million. Board members enthusiastically supported the plan.
“I think it looks terrific,” said chair Karen Herrick, after the 5-0 vote in support of the plan. “I really want to thank all involved.”
The plan now goes to the School Committee for a similar approval. With the five Green Communities criteria complete, the town will soon apply to MAPC for Green Community status, something 280 other cities and towns in the state have already attained. If approved, the town’s Green Communities Core Team, led by Mercier, will provide updates to the Select Board throughout the year.
What’s a Select Board meeting without an update on Walt Tuvell’s Open Meeting Law complaints? The Main Street resident filed his 11th and 12th OML complaints on Nov. 18. The board voted 5-0 to include those complaints with previous complaints with the same terms and conditions. The parties still expect to get together before a mediator on Jan. 8.
At the request of Mark Dockser, the owners of The Common District Meeting House in the old post office on Haven Street will be asked to come before the board to explain why they haven’t opened yet. The restaurant was scheduled to open in the fall but remains closed and doesn’t appear ready to open any time soon. Despite that, the board was forced to approve a liquor license for the Common District Meeting House for 2022, along with 13 other Reading restaurants.
The 14 Reading restaurants that have All Alcohol licenses are Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Bertucci’s. Café Capri, Chili’s, Fuddruckers, Biltmore and Main, Longhorn, Mandarin Reading, Oye’s, Ristorante Pavarotti, Fusilli’s Cucina, Venetian Moon, Bunratty, and the Common District Meeting House.
