For the past four years, Catherine has been included in many different clubs and teams that she’s helped make a difference in. Her teammates would describe her as someone that helps promote an exciting and fun atmosphere from between the practices to game days. Catherine loves the time spent with the girls she’s played with for years, crediting the athletics at RMHS for giving her some of the best friendships she has to this day.
Something wicked important to Catherine is the impact she has on peers, from within the classroom to on the field. For as long as she can remember she’s loved playing her sports for the Reading Teams, continuing to play throughout the years with some of her closest friends. She’s loved the times spent at pasta parties and the times spent getting ready for the games. Catherine played soccer for two years, and track and field for three years. She has also been a member of the Girls Basketball Team, and recently this year was given the opportunity to become a captain on the varsity team.
Catherine looks forward to following her passions at The University of New Hampshire, her dream school. She’ll be spending her time at the college as part of the Undecided college of health and human services. She is excited for the new beginnings and opportunities the school will bring.
The most exciting moments for Catherine from RMHS stems from her time spent with her friends that she’ll remember forever. She loved spending time with her teammates for the three sports she’s played at the high school and she remembers the great feeling of winning the games with her closest friends.
“One of my most exciting times at RMHS was this year when my basketball team won against North Reading to make it into the state tournament. To see us all celebrating and happy together is something I will never forget,” Catherine shares.
“My teachers these past four years have all helped me grow as a person, and have taught me life lessons. My basketball coaches – coach Kara, coach Soup, and coach Katherine – I will always remember how you have taught me to trust the process of things in life bigger than basketball. I will cherish all of the friendships I have made with so many different people throughout my years,” Catherine shares.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Catherine has continuously challenged
herself through her academics and athletics. In the past she’s been enrolled in different fun electives and classes. This year she’s taking Algebra 3 - Trig, Environmental energy, Environmental ecology, Honors film and lit, poetry, Spanish 5, WW II history, and Psychology.
When Catherine’s not working at Cafe Capri, babysitting, studying or practicing her favorite sports, she enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family. In her free time she could be seen going to the beach, going to the Border Cafe with her basketball team, going to boston with friends, shopping, and going to Starbucks.
When reflecting on her time at RMHS, Catherine remembers the memorable times spent in and around the school. Without the many helpful and involved teachers Catherine has had, she wouldn’t have discovered her passion for her future career.
“I would like to thank all of my teachers who have helped me but specifically Ms. Clawson who has helped me believe in myself and always helps me be a better version of myself,” Catherine shares.
To her friends and family, Catherine thanks them for their forever and countless support through not only her academics but her personal life as well. Without her close friends and family, Catherine wouldn’t be where she is now as they’ve always participated in her life.
“Thank you to all of my friends and family for sticking with me through the ups and downs and everything in between. Most importantly thank you for loving me exactly as I am. And good luck to the class of 2020!” Catherine shares.
Catherine resides at 807 Main St with her parents Julie and Steven, and siblings Ben and Melissa.
