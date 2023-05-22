READING - The Select Board will be voting on multiple proclamations during their meeting on Tuesday, May 23.
The board will first be voting on a National Public Works Week proclamation, followed by an Arbor Day proclamation, as well as Pride Month and Juneteenth proclamations.
The board is also discussing holding a public forum about water rates as well as an update on the Community Planning and Development Commission’s activities over the past year. They will also vote on multiple items including but not limited to a vote on the select board liaison assignments and issuing RFP for a feasibility study for the new senior center.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Reading Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room and can also be accessed via Zoom.
COVID Bivalent Booster Clinic
The bivalent booster will be offered to those ages 65 and up at the Pleasant Street Center on May 24.
A second Pfizer or Moderna booster is being offered to those who are 65 and up and received their first bivalent booster four or more months ago. The booster is also being offered to those ages 5 and above who are immunocompromised two months or more after their first booster. It is required that those wishing to get a booster bring both their medical and prescription insurance cards as well as their vaccination cards. Vaccines will be free “regardless of insurance coverage,” according to the Town of Reading website. The clinic provided by Vaxinate Rx will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m and the link to register can be found on the Town of Reading
website.
Retirement Board Meeting
The Retirement Board will meet May 24 to discuss new member approval, fund transfers, and more.
The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will begin with a discussion and review of the Board’s funding schedule followed by the approval of four new members. The board will also cover approving fund transfers, retirement application approval, calculations for retirements, and the return of accumulated deductions.
The meeting will take place in the Conference Room at
the Reading Retirement Administration.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login can be found online:
Tuesday, May 23:
• Select Board, 7 p.m., Select Board Meeting Room. Reading Town Hall
Wednesday, May 24:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Conference Room, Reading Retirement Administration;
• Board of Health, 12 p.m., via Zoom;
• Select Board, 6 p.m., Select Board Meeting Room, Reading Town Hall;
• Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Berger Room, Reading Town Hall;
• Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall Conference Room, Reading Town Hall;
• Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Reading Town Hall, via Zoom
Tuesday, May 30;
• Zoning Board of Appeals-Legal Notice, 7 p.m., Select Board Meeting Room, Reading Town Hall
