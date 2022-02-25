READING - Town officials yesterday shuttered the public library and delayed curbside trash and recycling pickup services as citizens buckled down for a winter storm that could drop as much as a foot of snow in Reading today.
On Thursday afternoon, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that access to the Middlesex Avenue building’s book stacks would be closed today and reopen on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The closure also expended to library’s book drop.
Later yesterday evening, DPW officials, who will have their hands full keeping Reading’s roads cleared of the winter precipitation, advised town residents that Friday’s schedule refuse pickup would be delayed by one day.
According to DPW officials, if the storm proves more severe than expected, additional impacts to scheduled trash and recycling pickups could extend into early next week.
“Please be advised that due to tomorrow’s impending snow storm, all rubbish and recycling collection is cancelled on Friday, February 25. If your collection day was supposed to be on Friday this week, it will now be collected on Saturday,” DPW officials announced in a storm advisory on Thursday evening.
“Residents should refer to the Town’s website and social media pages for additional information pertaining to the rubbish and recycling pickup schedule for the remainder of this week and all next week. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 781-942-9092,” the message to the general public continued.
According to the National Weather Service, Reading and neighboring communities are expected to see up to 12 inches of snow during the course of the day today. Forecasts also suggest the precipitation will switch over to sleet at times this afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
With snowfall rates of up to two-inches per hour predicted during the worst of the storm, meteorologists have warned that conditions on roads and highways may prove hazardous at-times as snow plow and cleanup operators try to keep up with the storm.
According to Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) managers, with the winter weather front blowing in from the west, the storm will likely not bring with it the high wind gusts that are most commonly associated with New England’s notorious nor’easters.
Suspecting that low-wind storm feature will limit the likelihood of local power outages, extra RMLD crews will nonetheless be on standby during the course of the day.
“RMLD is prepared to respond if outages occur,” RMLD officials advised customers in a storm advisory yesterday. “Outages may be reported [online] or by calling 781-942-6598 or 781-944-1340. Please be patient, as there may be several people calling at once. If you're able, check Twitter or our website first as we may already be aware of the outage.”
