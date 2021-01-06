READING – The Reading Select Board voted Wednesday to slash the alcohol license fees for the town’s restaurants and clubs by roughly 75 percent. It was another effort by town officials to help an industry that has been hit hard by Covid-19 and bracing for a long, difficult winter.
Reading’s 13 restaurants that have all-alcohol licenses have already paid a $3,700 fee for 2021 but the board voted to reduce that figure to $1,000. Bangkok Spice, which has a beer and wine license, had its fee reduced from $2,700 to $750. Three clubs have paid $1,300 for all-alcohol licenses and those fees were cut to $300. In addition, Pamplemousse, which technically is one of six package stores in Reading, had its fee reduced from $2,500 to $600. The fees for the five remaining package stores remain the same, the board feeling they have not been hurt by the health pandemic. The town will issue refunds to the group.
The bottom line of the one-time Covid relief is a loss of $42,550 to the town, but a gain of the same amount for 18 struggling Reading businesses.
When the discussion of license fees began the board was united in the desire to help restaurants but appeared divided on how to do it. The division was made potentially worse by the absence of Anne Landry, leaving four board members. Two – Mark Dockser and Karen Herrick – expressed concern about the loss of revenue, especially after two weeks of budget presentations that included the many needs expressed by department heads. And two – Carlo Bacci and Vanessa Alvarado – wanted to completely eliminate the fees feeling it was crucial to help the restaurants.
But over the course of a 30-minute discussion the two sides came together on a compromise.
“I think it’s important that we do something and that we’re very helpful. I think doing anything is going to be helpful obviously. But maybe if we did a 50 percent reduction, that would make a lot of sense,” said Dockser at the beginning of the discussion. “I’m sensitive to our discussion [Tuesday] night where we talked about very broad town goals, in terms of social services, psychiatric assistance, things like that. It will come down to an issue of funds.”
Dockser also felt the relief should be limited to the restaurants. Bacci, however, felt it should go further and include the clubs and Pamplemousse.
“The restaurants have been hit the hardest, and they continue to be hit the hardest. It’s going to be a long winter for them. I know this doesn’t put them over the top but everything helps,” said Bacci. “At least 50 percent for me. I’d like to do even more if the board would agree.”
“If these restaurants go under then the town loses both a local establishment as well as the revenue generated from the empty storefront,” said Alvarado. “So, I would much rather be supportive of these restaurants to keep them in business. Every little bit is going to help them. It’s going to be a tough winter so I would be in favor of waving the fee entirely for the restaurants, and the clubs as well. If we have to draw a line in the sand, I would prefer to wave the entire fee.”
Herrick reminded the board what it had heard from department heads less than 24 hours earlier.
“Not only do we have a need for additional social services in town, that is going to cost money, I heard a repeated refrain from multiple departments about all of the extra cleaning supplies and effort, and work, and costs associated with Covid,” said Herrick. “I want to do something … I just think we have to be fiscally responsible so I would prefer to stay with the 50 percent for the restaurants.”
“We’re looking at requests for increases and we need to fund them from something,” said Dockser of the budget sessions.
With Dockser and Herrick supporting a 50 percent reduction and Bacci and Alvarado asking to waive the fees, it was up to Alvarado to propose a compromise of 75 percent. After receiving assurances from LeLacheur that the loss of revenue wouldn’t hurt the town, the board turned the percent into a dollar amount and voted 4-0 in support of the one-time Covid relief for 2021.
LeLachuer also updated the board on several Covid-related issues.
The Town Manager said he had spoken with officials from other towns about ways to prevent large gatherings that often lead to Covid spikes.
“There’s no one solution, which is often the case. You just have to try lots of different tools. The Mask Up Reading is one example of that,” said LeLacheur. “There didn’t seem to be any sense in a punitive approach where somehow you penalize for fine people. The Board of Health does have the authority to do that. We have not heard in our region of any examples where that’s happened.”
The Mortgage/Rental Assistance Program announced two weeks ago now has a dozen applications according to LeLacheur. The deadline for applying for assistance is Monday.
“I’d encourage you to contact all your friends and neighbors that you think are having a tough time. The town and the Reading Co-op Foundation are offering up to $5,000 of rent and mortgage forgiveness if you are in arrears. So please spread that word.”
LeLacheur also said the town has tentatively hired a second public health nurse to start in January.
Town Hall has been reopened, but by appointment only. “We’ve communicated that to any who has called.” As LeLacheur explained, “once the virus quiets down in the building” he’ll spread the word on social media.
During liaison reports, Bacci told the board of Bagel World’s appearance before the CPDC Monday to discuss improvements to the drive-thru that should help with traffic flow. The Main Street restaurant is famous not only for its bagels but also for the traffic back-ups on Main Street.
The board doesn’t meet again until Jan. 5.
