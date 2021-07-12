READING - This week the School Committee is expected to approve its new collective bargaining agreements with the Reading Teachers Association. The vote is among the highlights of Tuesday’s agenda, which also includes discussion of donations by the RMHS PTO and from the Reading Lacrosse Association to help support the high school program’s assistant coaches.
There will also be an executive session portion of the meeting during which the committee will discuss a recent complaint brought against a public individual. The open portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the school library at Reading Memorial High School.
---
Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
The DPW announced recently that it will be holding a Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DPW garage on New Crossing Road. The collection is for Reading residents only and those who come will be asked for their driver’s license for identification. For more information, including a full list of what items will and won’t be accepted for collection, visit the town’s website or call 781-942-9077.
---
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Reading Public Library, Conference Room.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
---
