By AL SYLVIA
READING – The METCO program in the Reading schools will expand by 40 students to a total of 103-107 students as a result of the acceptance of a $260,000 grant and the approval of a proposal by Reading METCO Director Kurtis Martin at the School Committee meeting this past Thursday.
The grant award for FY2022 will support the schools’ enrollment expansion request that was approved by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) this fall in preparation for the added students for the school year beginning in September 2022.
According to Martin expanding our METCO program will benefit the learning experience for all of our Reading Public School students, including those who live in both Boston and Reading. This expansion will enable our students to learn and grow in increasingly racially and ethnically diverse settings and will provide us with additional funding to provide more access, support, and opportunities for our students.
At the meeting Martin also told the committee he had achieved his priority goal of obtaining a late bus to transport students back to Boston allowing current middle school and high school students to participate in after school activities. In addition, he explained he was able to rework the MRTCO bus transportation schedule to allow for a later start time in Boston and a shorter bus ride for the current total of 67 students. Martin reported for the future he was working on obtaining additional late buses which would return to Boston after events like Friday night football games and evening basketball games.
Members of the School Committee applauded Martin’s work and strongly supported his program with chair Tom Wise saying Martin was an “awesome addition to the (administration) team”.
Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski said he gave the additional student proposal his strong endorsement and it would be incredibly beneficial for all our students from Reading and Boston adding he was “thrilled with the expansion”.
The acceptance of additional students and the acceptance of the grant funds were unanimously approved by the committee.
