READING – There were two changes to Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, both disappointing because of what it said about the health pandemic. The first change was a return to a virtual meeting, the first since June 29. The second was the return of the Covid Update. It’s an agenda item that was last seen at the May 4th meeting.
Also on the agenda on a 21-degree Reading night were “hotter” topics, including talk of the new community garden, the opening of a new restaurant this summer, and even a summer holiday. “It’s exciting to think about,” said Community Garden Committee member Cathy Zeek of the warmer days ahead.
But first, Covid.
“As of last Thursday, we have 350 active cases,” said Board of Health chair Dr. Rick Lopez. “The real clusters have been in daycare, and Artis Senior Living. Our 14-day incidence per 100,000 is definitely climbing. It’s really taken off in December and early January. On the plus side, at least as of last Thursday, although our cases have gone up dramatically, we are still lower than all of our contiguous communities surrounding Reading.”
Lopez also discussed the mask mandate, which started Jan. 6.
“We talked about a mask mandate back in October. At that point the incidence rate was fairly on the low side. We did send a communication to local businesses, asking them to strongly encourage their customers to wear masks. In December as those cases started to rise, we passed a mask mandate for the Pleasant Street Center. On Jan. 6 we passed the mandate. Our plan now is to review this at our monthly meetings and make a decision at the appropriate time to rescind it”.
Reading’s new Health Director Ade Solarin then spoke of the town’s vaccination effort.
To date, 75 percent of Reading residents are fully vaccinated according to Solarin. The percentage of residents who have received booster shots is at 42 percent. He added that 146 residents and 51 town employees have been vaccinated during clinics the past three weeks. The next vaccination clinic is scheduled for Jan. 24 at the Coolidge Middle School.
Solarin stressed testing and said the town has acquired 288 test kits, most of which will be used for town employees with the remainder for residents. With $80,000 from the Finance Committee, the town will purchase additional kits for 15,120 individual tests. Those tests are expected the first week of February with a goal of a community distribution event.
School Director of Nursing Mary Giuliana finished the discussion by saying there were roughly 800 cases in the Reading schools now. She said the number reflected what she called a “really big jump in cases in our schools.”
As for summer discussions, it started with a presentation of the community garden proposed at Mattera Cabin. The presentation was made by Zeek, Celeste Kracke of the Climate Advisory Committee, Simone Payment of the Reading Food Pantry, and Sue Shealy of the Reading Garden Club.
Using a $10,000 earmark from the state, the town will build a community garden with up to 17 plots initially. The goal is to start small but there is room to add an additional 30 plots if there is community interest. The plans will be designed by the Department of Public Works. Residents interested in a plot will participate in a lottery. If there are more people than plots, a waiting list will be created. Each plot will cost $50 a year, the same cost as Wakefield’s JJ Round Community Garden.
It’s a process that started 10 months ago and one that could produce its first crop this summer.
“I’m really excited about this project,” said Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios. “It’s a great project.”
The Conservation Commission has care and custody of the Mattera Conservation Area and the next step in the project is a discussion of the garden at their Jan. 26 meeting.
The board voted 5-0 to make Juneteenth an official Reading holiday for employees. The move was requested by Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to help negotiations with the town’s eight unions. With the vote, 12 holidays with pay will be included in the town’s employee agreements. Juneteenth was recognized as an official state holiday in 2020. It will be celebrated this year on Sunday, June 19.
The board heard an update on the status of the Common District Meeting House at Postmark Square. The board had approved a liquor license for the Haven Street restaurant on May 4. The initial goal was for the restaurant to open last fall but numerous delays have left the space dark. Reading attorney Josh Latham was present representing the owners and he said they received their building permit on Jan. 10. Framing will begin next week and they expect to serve their first Reading customers in early to mid-May.
Add another chapter to the ongoing dispute between the Select Board and Reading resident Walt Tuvell. In the latest turn, Chris Haley and his wife Amanda have filed a Harassment Prevention Order against Tuvell on behalf of their daughter Autumn. In an email, Tuvell said two Reading Police Officers visited his home Tuesday and served him with the restraining order. Tuvell has threatened legal action if Haley isn’t removed from the board. But there was no mention of this at the Select Board meeting.
With a 4-1 vote (Haley opposed), the board went into executive session to discuss the response town counsel Ivria Fried crafted in response to the Open Meeting Law complaints filed by Tuvell. When it was announced at the last board meeting that there would be no mediation for his complaints, Fried said the board had until Wednesday to respond to the complaints and proposed a response that the board could review Tuesday.
But because a very public dispute went into executive session, residents won’t know what happened until the meeting minutes are released. Tuesday’s board meeting included a list of 18 emails the board had received from residents, 11 of which were from Tuvell.
During his Town Manager report, LeLacheur reminded residents that next Tuesday there will be a special election for the Northeast Regional school building project. Voting will take place at the high school field house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The four-hour meeting ended with the Select Board back in executive session to approved minutes from previous meetings on the Open Meeting Law complaints.
