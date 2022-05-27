Connor Patterson is a friendly, talkative, and easygoing member of the RMHS community. Around the halls of the school he is known as someone who is friends with everyone. Connor is just a great person to be around.
If there is one thing that sets Connor apart from the other students in the Senior class, it would be his leadership roles. Connor has consistently made efforts to not only be involved with many different activities, but to lead them too.
He is the Co-President of a club, Captain for both the Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams, and he was elected by his peers to the Presidency of the class of 2022 during our Freshman year.
As Class President, Connor is a true leader of his classmates at RMHS.
For his Senior year of high school, Connor has filled his schedule with AP Government, Honors Journalism, Poetry, Spanish 4 and 5, Honors World Issues, World War II, and Intro to Calculus. Of these classes, one of Connor’s favorites is Honors World Issues.
This class, taught by Mr. Fiore, covers current events and the issues facing the United States and other countries around the world.
Connor said, “This class has been very eye opening as we explore recent issues and dig deep into issues below the iceberg.”
Connor has made the Honor Roll during his time at RMHS.
Connor has held leadership positions across multiple realms of RMHS. He is the Co-President of the RMHS DECA Club. According to their mission statement, “DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.” Here in Reading, the club participates in competitions and organizes donation drives for charitable organizations and the Chelsea Soldiers Home.
Connor is Captain of the RMHS Varsity Track & Field teams during both the Indoor and Outdoor seasons. His time spent with the teams has been a source of some great memories for him. One of his favorite memories came from a track meet against Lexington during his Junior year. While technically the Winter season, the meet was held outdoors due to Covid.
Connor said, “I was up against a strong Lexington throws group that hadn’t given up a point all season. My coach thought I could maybe get 3rd place and score 1 point for my team, but I made a big improvement in my throws that day and won the event. The energy from my teammates at the moment is something I'll never forget.”
This is just one of the many great experiences Connor had as a captain for the Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field teams. Connor will continue to compete in Track & Field next year at Bryant University.
Connor has been instrumental in planning and organizing many different events for the Senior Class during his time in Class Office. Misster RMHS, Prom, and the Senior Prank were all planned by him and other members of class office. His work has created some great memories for other Seniors that they will be able to look back on fondly.
Connor has participated in community service here in Reading. He volunteered at the Artis Senior Living Center to play games with the residents, entertain them, and brighten their day.
Connor would like to give a special thanks to his parents. He said, “I’d like to thank my parents for always supporting me and continuing to support me everyday.”
In his free time, Connor enjoys playing sports or Xbox with friends, golfing, or watching sports. His favorite food is BBQ Chips and his favorite restaurant is The Hornet’s Nest in North Reading. His favorite artist is Kanye West and his favorite movie is Cars.
In the fall, Connor will be attending Bryant University and majoring in Business. He will also be on the school’s Division 1 Track & Field Team.
Connor lives on Granger Ave with his parents, Kelly Rae and Joseph Patterson, and his younger sister, Bridget (16).
