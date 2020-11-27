Kylie McKenna is a genuine, outgoing and compassionate person. She cares about others, does very well in school and loves to help her community. Her kindness is evident in her words and actions and her effort is evident in her awards. Those who know her say she is kind and trustworthy. One friend shared, “Kylie is such a genuine friend who is funny and someone I depend on. Her kindness is evident in everything she does and she helps others with whatever they need.” Her teachers often say that she is insightful and essential to the classroom atmosphere.
Kylie's stellar academics have been proven through recognition. She was awarded admission into the RMHS chapter of National Honor Society. This was for her high GPA, volunteer work and leadership skills. She also received High Honor Roll all throughout high school.
Kylie’s work in the community is exemplary. On Saturdays for the past couple years, Kylie helps with the Reading Youth Soccer Program where she helps set up for games and helps kids share her love of the sport. Kylie shares “I liked watching the younger kids play soccer and learn new skills like I did when I was younger.” She also volunteers at Birch Meadow where she helped out with the summer school program. There she helped by monitoring and playing with the kids at recess or aiding them with reading and writing. Kylie shares she really enjoyed the program and wished she could do it again this year, but unfortunately cannot due to COVID.
Kylie loved meeting new people as high school was a place for her to branch out and make memories. She is thankful for all the memories and moments shared in RMHS. Looking back, Kylie is surprised by how quickly time went by and moments flew past her, but she is grateful for her progress and accomplishments in academics. Aside from her accomplishments, she will remember the moments she spent with her friends and classmates. She will especially remember her time with her teammates and coaches. Playing soccer was the highlight of her time at the high school. She has been playing soccer all her life and has made an impact on the Reading Soccer program. She was on the RMHS Girls Varsity Soccer team from the beginning of high school and, this year, has served as one of the season’s captains. She was honored to be chosen by her team and is thankful for the experiences and memories with her teammates.
Over her years at RMHS, Kylie has taken rather challenging classes and strived to do her best. Kylie shares challenging herself academically was a rewarding experience because she got to delve into the subjects she is most passionate about. Freshman through junior year she took Honors classes as well as Advanced Placement courses. This year her classes include, Honors Pre-Calculus, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Horror, Honors Psychology, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Environmental Science and Advanced Placement European History.
Thanks to her teachers, Kylie shares that her time at the high school enhanced her learning. They helped her learn and grow throughout her time at the high school. Specifically, Mrs. Cunningham and Ms. Distaula were two of her most inspirational teachers.Mrs. Cunningham whom she had for English, helped her find her love of writing. Ms. Distaula helped her strengthen her math skills and further her understanding. They both were teachers that made the year so enjoyable for her.
In the free time that she has, Kylie spends it with her friends and family. She loves hanging out and going for long drives. She also works at Calareso's Farmstand in Reading where she learns good communicating and business skills.
Looking back on her time at RMHS she is grateful for the opportunities it has presented to her and she is grateful for the memories that she shared with many of her peers. She feels that her time at the high school has helped prepare her for the future. She thanks all of her teachers for inspiring her and helping her on her journey through high school.
As for the future, Kylie plans to continue her education at a college or university. She has applied to some schools and is waiting to hear back from them. She is excited for her next couple years as she hopes to learn new things and meet new people.
Kylie thanks her family and friends for their support throughout her time at the high school. They have helped her become the person she is today and she is thankful for their inspiration. She shares, “I want to thank my family for their support and encouragement throughout my time in high school, thank you for always being there for me. Also, thank you to my friends for supporting me and being amazing people to share memories with throughout my time at RMHS.”
Kylie lives with her parents Andrea and John and her sisters Michenzi (16) and Devyn (14).
