READING - Town residents will head to the municipal election polls at the RMHS Field House on Tuesday to elect candidates to the Reading Select Board, School Committee, Library Board of Trustees, and other public offices.
According to Town Clerk Laura Gemme, whose office oversaw another successful round of early voting in Town Hall in the final days of March, the regular polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m.
Election day contests include a three-way race for Select Board between incumbents Carlo Bacci and Karen Herrick and challenger Melissa Murphy of Van Norden Road. Voters will be selecting two Select Board candidates for three-year terms.
There is also a contested four-way race for two seats on the Library Board of Trustees. Incumbent Monette Verrier is seeking re-election, while Haverhill Street resident Brian Curry, Pine Ridge Road’s Christian Popp, and Michal Terry of Sherwood Road are also vying for three-year terms on the board.
Voters will also choose a number of Town Meeting members on Tuesday. Running uncontested in the municipal races are Town Moderator Alan Foulds, RMLD Commissioner Robert Coulter, and School Committee members Erin Gaffen and Carla Nazzaro.
Residents looking to cast an absentee ballot in person are advised that they have until 12 p.m. today (Monday, April 3) to request a ballot from the town clerk’s office.
Those looking to cast a ballot on Tuesday are advised to enter the Field House property from the Oakland Road entrance closest to Birch Meadow Drive, as there will be a one-way traffic pattern established in and out of the site. Barricades will be erected by the main RMHS building to keep a physical separation between school and voter traffic.
Main Street sewer relining project
Town residents are advised that detours will be in effect in Reading Center by Main and Washington Streets due to an ongoing sewer relining project.
Washington Street westbound will be closed from Village Street to High Street starting today - the detour was put into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday. Residents who rely upon the commuter rail to get to work each day are advised to plan accordingly, as the closure is expected to cause delays for those heading to Reading Station.
Eastbound traffic will be rerouted around the work zone by using portions of Green Streets, while westbound traffic on Washington will be sent towards Minot Street. Residents interested in seeing a full copy of the traffic plan are advised to type https://www.readingma.gov/234/Road-Resurfacing-Construction-Updates into a web browser.
The detours will remain in effect until the work is complete.
“The great news is that this is one of the last critical pieces of infrastructure left in our extensive water and sewer rehabilitation program downtown. Many thanks for your continued cooperation throughout this body of work,” town officials stated in a recent message detailing the Washington Street closure.
Composting Center now open
In a clear sign that spring weather is upon us, DPW officials over the weekend reopened the Reading Composting Center for the 2023 season.
Those looking to use the center are advised to obtain a community access sticker from the DPW. To do so, Reading residents must provide a valid Mass. vehicle registration with a Reading address or a Reading utility bill with a town address. The public works office can be reached at 781-942-9092.
The compost center is open in April on Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Leaves, grass clippings, and tree trimmings that are no longer than eight feet in length and eight inches in diameter can be brought to the Strout Avenue yard.
April Library highlights:
The Reading Public Library is drawing attention to a number of upcoming events during the month of April, including:
• Teen Crafternoons return vacation week, starting April 18, with collages!
• April means it's time to plan your gardens! We're excited to announce our new Seed Start SwapShare program for families with 2 dates early in the month, April 4 and April 8. No registration required.
• If you're seeking up-to-date and accurate information on immigration, come to our new virtual series on the topic, starting with The ABCs of Immigration on April 10. Register to receive a Zoom link via email!
• Hello, Neighbor programs continue this month, wrapping up with our day-long Book and Child Day celebration, Día on
April 29.
• When you're out in the garden or on a walk, poison ivy can be an uncomfortable nuisance. On April 20, learn more and register, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Poison Ivy.
• RPL Book Group meets April 12, reading Ann Patchett's The Dutch House and the PSC Book Group meets April 19, reading Christy Lefteri's Songbirds: A Novel.
Pleasant Street Center highlights:
Council on Aging officials are hoping to get the word out about a number of spring programs being held at Pleasant Street Center this month.
“We hope everyone is doing well and had a great week! We have had a great Winter and start to Spring here at the Pleasant Street Center and wanted to share a few upcoming programs and activities that we hope you will join us for. Please let us know by calling 781-942-6794 if you have any questions or would like to sign up for any of these programs or others that we have listed in our Pleasantries Newsletter,” safe noted in a recent message to local residents.
Some upcoming events of note include:
• Fiber Arts: Wednesdays April 5 to May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Sit and chat while working on your project and share your creativity! Feel free to bring your own yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks (or any other fiber art activity you might be working on) while enjoying the company of others;
• Pelvic Floor Health Presentation: Thursday April 6 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Welcome Jennifer Vohra, PT, DPT as she reviews tips and tricks on how to keep your pelvic floor healthy and how pelvic floor rehab can help;
• and Nun of This and Nun of That! Performance (Delvena Theatre Company): Tuesday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center - An interactive, live, comedy about a 50th parochial class reunion featuring two actresses.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Housing Authority, 5:30 p.m., Reading Housing Authority Administration community room
Council on Aging and Reading Center for Active Listening, 6:30 p.m., Berger Room at 16 Lowell St. and Zoom
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Pleasant St. Center Arts and Crafts Room,
Tuesday:
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 1 p.m., Zoom
Wednesday:
Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mattera Cabin at 1481 Main St.
Thursday:
School Committee Council Recommendation Subcommittee, 8 a.m., superintendent’s conference room at RMHS on Oakland Road and Zoom.
