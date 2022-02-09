By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - With COVID-19 cases numbers plummeting in recent weeks, the Board of Health recently indicated it would suspend a indoor masking order as early as next Thursday.
During their latest virtual meeting late last week, all three voting members of the Board of Health contended that local COVID-19 transmission rates were still too high to justify an immediate withdrawal of the facial covering mandate.
However, with various pandemic indicators improving almost just as quickly as they deteriorated with the December onset of latest “Omicron” variant surge, the local officials uniformly agreed it was only a matter of time before the masking decree is ended.
“At this trajectory, I would think that by next week, we’d be down to pre-surge numbers. What makes this decision difficult is that wer’re not 100 percent past this,” said Board of Health Chairman Richard Lopez. “We could rescind [the masking order] today, but we don’t know if [a newly emerged] variant is going to play a factor.”
“I am not in favor of rescinding the mask mandate at this point…To suggest we take masks off because the Omicron surge appears to be diminishing misses the point that this is a preventative measure. It’s not an antibiotic we give to emanate the sources of infection,” later remarked board member Kerry Dunnell.
The latest masking discussion was held after the Board of Health, which on Jan. 6 instituted the indoor facial covering order, promised to review last month’s decision on a regular basis.
Kicking off last Thursday’s review, Health Director Adetokunbo Solarin presented a chart that showed that as the Board of Health debated the townwide masking mandate between mid-November to late December, Reading’s week-over-week case numbers climbed from 101 for the seven-day period ending on Nov. 28 to 369 by the week that ended on Jan. 2.
Weekly COVID-19 infections peaked to a high of 538 cases on the same week the masking order was instituted, and since that time, the number of Reading residents testing positive each week has dropped to below 100.
According to Lopez, though the local masking mandate shouldn’t be fully credited for driving the nosedive in new case - as towns without a facial covering order have witnessed similar trends - local citizens surely benefited from the preventative measure.
Though at one point misunderstood as discrediting the utility of medical-grade masks, Board of Health associate member Kevin Sexton disputed the notion that the masking mandate had a significant role in preventing viral transmissions.
Specifically, Sexton argued that because both local and state data clearly identified household transmissions as the predominant source of new Omicron cases, forcing residents to wear masks within town businesses and other public spaces likely had a negligible impact on the spread of the disease.
The Board of Health veteran, who is one of two non-voting members of the local public health body, had lodged similar objections when the town officials debated the merits of implementing a masking requirement last month.
In Sexton’s opinion, with COVID-19 now sweeping across the globe for the third consecutive year, the Board of Health should be moving away from mandates and setting policies that acknowledge the virus is here to stay.
“Stopping the spread [before family members bring it to their homes], I understand that [goal]. But I don’t think we stopped it from coming into households, certainly not on a large enough scale that matters,” the Board of Health veteran commented.
Dunnell disputed the idea that the masking mandate had no meaningful impact on townwide transmissions.
Meanwhile, Lopez, while agreeing that COVID-19 is likely to become a cyclical phenomenon that appears on a yearly basis, believes masking orders and similar non-pharmaceutical interventions have a place in controlling future outbreaks.
“It is true that we’re always going to have COVID-19. It’s not going away. But the question is what level of activity is acceptable,” the Board of Health Chair responded. “This board last fall felt that the levels we saw in September and October and November were acceptable, even though the CDC at the time defined [those infection rates] as indicative of moderate to sustained transmission.”
With Reading’s current outbreak dynamics suggesting that transmission rates could drop to the levels last witnessed in the fall, the Board of Health agreed to revisit the mandate at a special meeting on Feb. 17.
For God's sake, the meeting is 2/10 not 2/17. The mandate should have ended two weeks ago.
