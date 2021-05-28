The dedication and devotion Lauren has shown to the Reading Community over the past four years has made her an example of success to the students of RMHS. Those who know her recognize her as a friendly face, encouraging to others, and over all a kind person. Lauren shows these traits with her many accomplishments through the clubs and engaging classes she’s in.
Next fall, Lauren plans to attend Merrimack College. She is looking forward to majoring in Psychology as it’s one of her biggest interests. Lauren would also like to take classes that pertain to her other passions such as elementary school settings or neuropsychology.
Merrimack College is just a short drive away as it’s campus is located in North Andover. Lauren is beyond excited for the new opportunities and doors that college will open as she’ll be moving there in just a few months.
When reflecting on her most favorite memories from high school, Lauren shares that many of them revolve around her friends. She is very thankful for the people she’s meet along the way and knows she’s made many lifelong friends from RMHS. She’ll forever remember the opportunities to branch out and meet new people.
An important part of life to Lauren is friendship. She finds that friends make life sweeter and is thankful for the people in her life. She shares that she’ll forever remember spending time with friends especially at sports games.
During her time in high school, Lauren has tried very hard to challenge herself with different classes. She’s enjoyed taking rigorous yet insightful classes in the past four years and has learned a lot from them. Her senior year she was enrolled in Anatomy, Functions, Honors Psychology, Film and Lit, Story Writing, Financial Literacy, and Child Development.
Lauren is most proud of her perseverance through the pandemic and how that is reflected through her grades. She worked very hard to stay determined and receive good grades all throughout high school. This has been exceptionally hard through the pandemic but she stayed focused receiving great, well deserved, grades.
In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with friends and family by doing any activity. She could be seen working at Barrows Elementary School. Here, she helped the second grade as a high school helper.
And now, Lauren would like to thank her friends and family for the unconditional support over the past four years and beyond. She’s found their support to be the most helpful tactic and has encouraged her to persevere.
“I’d like to thank my friends and family for pushing me to always do my best and being there for me when it became difficult.” Lauren shares.
Lauren resides on Hancock St. with her parents, Sharon and Rene, and younger sister, Stacey (15).
