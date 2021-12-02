Erik Roberts is an intelligent, hardworking , considerate, and kind member of the Reading Memorial High School community. To his classmates, friends, and teammates, Erik is always there to help in class or lighten the mood with a joke.
Since his sophomore year, Erik has played on the RMHS Varsity Soccer Team. One of Erik’s favorite moments from high school came when the team beat Bedford in the soccer playoffs. Outside of RMHS, Erik plays for Aztec Soccer, a club soccer team made up of players from the Boston area. Besides athletics, Erik is also involved with music at RMHS. He plays trombone for fun and in the RMHS Jazz Band.
When asked what he would remember the most about his time spent at RMHS, Erik said, “The people. Having dipped my toes into so many social groups in high school I have met so many interesting characters.”
Erik is a dedicated student, and he has challenged himself academically during his past four years at RMHS. In the past, one of his favorite classes was Advanced Placement Chemistry. This year, Erik is taking a rigorous set of classes. He is taking Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Literature and Composition, Advanced Placement Physics 1, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, and Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics. Erik has excelled at the classes he has taken.
As a freshman Erik was inducted into the RMHS Century Club. The Century Club is one of the highest honors that could be achieved by RMHS students.
The club is a group of 100 students at RMHS who have been recognized for having the highest GPAs in their class. 40 Seniors, 30 Juniors, 20 Sophomores, and 10 Freshmen are honored each year. In a class of about 300 students, being one of 10 is certainly an impressive achievement. His academic achievements have continued throughout his time at RMHS. As a senior, Erik satisfied the service, academic, and leadership requirements to become a member of the National Honor Society.
Every Sunday, Erik volunteers at the Burbank YMCA for the Sunday Swim program. This program connects students with disabled young adults to help them learn how to swim. Volunteering at the YMCA has been a fulfilling experience for Erik.
This past summer, Erik participated in an internship at Tufts University. Erik worked in a lab to gain some hands on experience in the sciences field, which he hopes to pursue as a career.
In his free time, Erik loves to read, play trombone, or hang out with friends. Erik’s favorite movie is The Prestige, and his favorite artist is The Weeknd. Erik’s favorite food is lemon and black pepper linguine, his favorite dessert is peanut butter frosted banana bread, and his favorite restaurant is Aquitaine. Erik’s favorite quote is “Knowledge is Good.”
Erik wanted to give a word of thanks to his parents. He said, “I would like to thank my parents for giving two very different, but both important viewpoints on life.”
One of Erik’s favorite teachers from RMHS is AP Chemistry is Mr. Buono. Erik said that his class, “...was an amazing experience, I learned how to learn in that class. Mr. Buono taught me many good studying tricks to help understand a concept quicker.”
In the future, Erik hopes to study medicine. At the moment, Erik is applying to colleges for a pre med program but is unsure of where he wants to attend college next year.
Erik lives on Prescott Street with his parents Kari and Jason, and his sister Anna, (20).
