Ben Costa is a hard working, honest, and optimistic member of the RMHS community. Over the past four years Ben has filled his time at RMHS with numerous different classes, community service projects, and sports. Around the high school, Ben is a friendly face to many. He is known as someone who is always willing to help his fellow classmates. Ben always has the utmost respect for others, and is one of the kindest people in the class of 2022. He is truly a role model for all students at RMHS.
When reflecting on these past four years and all of the notable events during them, Ben said that the thing he will remember the most is “My growth over these years. My Freshman self would not even be able to imagine how far I have come in such a short time, both mentally and physically.”
This year Ben’s courses include AP Calculus AB, AP Biology, AP Statistics, Honors Journalism, Honors Film and Lit, WW2 European and Pacific, and Spanish ⅘.
Over the past four years, Ben has worked extremely hard in all of his classes and was able to make the Honor Roll for each of those four years. Some of Ben’s past favorite classes are Honors Geometry, AP United States History, Honors Chemistry, and Honors Spanish 4.
These classes, along with a few teachers, all had a positive impact on Ben during his time at RMHS. One of those teachers is Ms. Kane, who taught Freshman Geometry. Ben said that Ms. Kane, “set the bar for my effort in high school.”
Another one of Ben’s favorite teachers is Ms. Khan, who taught him during his Sophomore year. According to Ben, Ms. Khan was responsible for instilling a great passion for Science in him.
Ben has committed a lot of time to giving back to his community. Ben has volunteered a lot in the local area. His work includes volunteering at Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence, MA. There, he worked in the soup kitchen and the thrift store. These service opportunities arose through his church, St. Agnes Parish, here in Reading.
In the more immediate Reading community, Ben has volunteered at Killam Elementary School, where he organized books and other school supplies for the school. He has also spent time volunteering to help the DECA club at RMHS.
Ben has played baseball throughout his entire life. From tee-ball, to Little League, and from Babe Ruth to the Nor’Easters, a local travel team. However, according to Ben nothing compared to playing for the RMHS Varsity Baseball team.
Ben said, “Stepping onto a baseball field for the first time as a varsity player [was the most exciting moment from high school]. The feeling of playing at such a level was more gratifying than any of my other athletic experiences.”
Ben is the starting catcher for the team. The spring sports season, which starts soon, will unfortunately be the last season of high school baseball for Ben.
Ben would like to express gratitude to a few different people. He said, “If I could thank anyone over these past four years, I would like to thank my dad. As much as I have grown, developed, etc, he has always worked hard for me and my sister so we could come this far. My mom as well, who keeps me collected and helps me when I am struggling. Lastly, my former coach Matt Trotta, who has played a major role in my baseball career.”
In his free time, Ben likes to work out, and spend time with his friends or girlfriend. Ben works as a host at Longhorn Steakhouse here in Reading and as a math tutor for a middle school student. Ben’s favorite food is Chicken Broccoli Ziti and his favorite restaurant is Tokyo Steakhouse. Ben’s favorite musical artist is Kid Cudi. A quote he lives by is “Faith and patience” - nobigdyl.
For his future plans, Ben is interested in the Medical field and is planning to study Biochemistry. Ben has not yet committed to a college but he is leaning towards attending Stony Brook University.
Ben lives on Kieran Road with his parents, Chris and Natasha, and his sister Elizabeth, (15).
