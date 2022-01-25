FULL-DAY KINDERGARTEN TALKS - School Committee Chairman Thomas Wise (above, second from left) discussed budget points with an audience member during a recent meeting in the RMHS library. The elected officials, including (l to r) School Committee members Shawn Brandt, Wise, Charles Robinson, and Carla Nazarro, discussed a series of options for establishing a free full-day kindergarten program for the districts high-needs subgroup.