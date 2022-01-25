By AL SYLVIA
READING – The School Committee held the public hearing on the proposed $51.7 million budget late last week, but no one came. The result: a three minute public hearing with only a comment by a Finance Committee member who were meeting jointly with the School Com. for the budget session.
That left plenty of time for a nearly two hour discussion on full day kindergarten.
The committee heard a lengthy explanation by School Com. chair Tom Wise on a full day care study he did with seven options to move forward on their goal of providing full day no fee kindergarten in Reading. All options (except for doing nothing) eliminated the choice of half day kindergarten which currently is chosen by only 15 percent of parents. Just prior to COVID, over 90 percent of the parents paid for full day kindergarten with the remainder selecting the no fee half day program.
At the end of the session the committee voted unanimously on a motion by Wise to focus for now on the option termed the three year high needs model which Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski said will provide a vehicle for discussion on the path forward.
That option would lower the full day cost from currently the second highest in the state ($4,500) to $3,600 in year one to $2,650 for fiscal year (FY) 2024 and $1,450 for fiscal 2025. A new category of free full day kindergarten would be added to encompass all remaining students classified as high needs by the state.
The reduction in fees would at least partially be accomplished by using the money in the kindergarten revolving fund from the current year in FY 2023 with the remainder in FY 2024.
