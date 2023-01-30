READING - What does the future hold for the Pleasant Street Center? Should the town replace it with a new senior center or a community center catering to residents of all ages? Where should it be built, and how? Town officials have been grappling with these questions for quite some time, and at Tuesday’s public forum residents will have a chance to weigh in directly on the future direction of the Reading Senior/Community Center. The forum will be held at the Pleasant Street Center, located downtown at 49 Pleasant Street, starting at 7 p.m.
Then on Wednesday the Reading Center for Active Living Committee will hold its next meeting, during which it is expected to discuss a feasibility study for the new center while also summarizing its current work and receiving an update from UMass Gerontology. That meeting will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room.
---
Free Narcan training
Next month the Reading Health Department will host a free Narcan training class intended to help teach residents how to administer the drug and potentially save a life. Narcan (naloxone HCI) is a medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes. The class is free and will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5-6 p.m. at the Reading Public Library. Those interested in signing up can register online at readingpl.org/events or by scanning the QR code found on the flier posted on the town’s website.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Senior Center Public Forum, 7 p.m., Pleasant Street Center, Community Room.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Wednesday:
Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.