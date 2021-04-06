BOSTON - RMHS alumnus Kim Janey already holds the distinction of becoming the first woman-of-color to serve as Boston’s mayor.
Yesterday, the former president of Boston’s City Council announced that she intends to break the city’s color barrier and glass ceiling in an even more important way by earning the distinction of becoming the first woman-of-color to be elected to City Hall Plaza’s corner office.
During a new conference this morning at Roxbury’s Nubian Square, the 55-year-old Reading High graduate confirmed her entry into the mayoral race, where four other challengers have already announced their candidacies.
“I am here today to announce that I am running for a full term as mayor,” the acting mayor announced. “The work to address the challenges we face from COVID and racial inequalities that have been inherited from centuries of structural racism will take longer than a few months to change.”
“There are huge challenges facing our city. I think I have unique experience as someone who grew up here and faced many of those challenges firsthand…As we recover together, as a city we can’t simply go back to the way things were. The only option is to go better,” she added in a brief video message released this morning.
A Boston resident who attended RMHS through the METCO program, Janey became the city’s chief executive last month after former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh began his tenure as the U.S. Secretary of Labor.
Janey inherited acting mayor’s title per the provisions of the City of Boston’s charter, which designates the sitting City Council president as the replacement candidate for any mayor who is unable to finish out his or her term-in-office.
A native of Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, Janey was only last year nominated to serve as Boston’s City Council president. Janey was first elected to the council in 2017 to represent residents from the capitol city’s South End, Dorchester, and Fenway neighborhoods.
The Smith College graduate spent much of her early career in the non-profit sector, where she advocated for educational reform initiatives. Campaign literature for Janey states that the acting mayor’s first foray into areas outside of education politics began sometime around 2009, when she formed a neighborhood association in Roxbury.
“She is a member of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus and the Boston Ward 12 Democratic Committee. In November 2016, she was elected to the Boston NAACP Executive Committee and she has served on MassVOTE’s board of directors for more than 10 years,” her biography reads. “Kim has been recognized for her service with a number of awards, including the Boston NAACP Difference Maker Award in 2015 and the coveted Sapphire Award in 2017.”
