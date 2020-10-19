READING - For reading enthusiasts, a leisurely stroll through the towering book stacks of a local library can lead to the discovery of untold treasures.
And with access to the town’s extensive collection of books and interactions with staff limited to outdoor appointments for more than half-a-year now, library patrons are just itching to get back on the hunt for new reading riches.
As of last week, that long wait came to an end.
Recently, Reading Library Director Amy Lannon and other librarians announced that beginning on October 13, citizens can begin booking time slots to resume their exciting searches of the Middlesex Avenue facility’s book shelves.
“All of us at the Reading Public Library are thrilled to offer more in-library services to you, our patrons,” a flyer advertising the grand reopening reads. “Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, you will be able to register for appointments to browse the library’s collections. We can’t wait to see you!”
According to library officials, the latest expansion in library services comes after local residents were recently invited back into the building to utilize meeting rooms and private study areas. Under the newest reopening phase, which comes as Mass. Governor Charles Baker last week allowed library facilities to expand their occupancy levels to 50 percent capacity under Phase 3, Stage 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan, guests will be able to do the following:
• Browse all of the Reading Public Library’s reading collections;
• Continue booking study spaces and use in-house computer stations;
• Access printing services;
• Utilize the library’s notary services;
• and speak directly with library staff with physical distancing, though reference assistance is still encouraged via telephone, chat, and email.
“All appointments can be reserved online or by calling 781-944-0840. Please understand that reservation duration and frequency may vary depending on capacity and demand as we seek ways to expand in-library services,” Lannon explained in a recent prepared statement detailing the grand reopening event.
Besides access to the new range in in-house services, library staffers also plan to resume in-person workshops and special events on a limited basis. In order to participate, pre-registration will be required.
Library officials remind citizens that under the state’s COVID-19 protocols, facial coverings must be worn within any indoors space. As a matter of policy, make will be required to be worn by patrons at all times while they are within the building.
Guests who book in-person visitation times are also advised to arrive no earlier than five minutes before their scheduled appointment. Reservation end times will also be strictly enforced.
Those looking to take advantage of the new services can visit the library’s website at https://www.readingpl.org/ and click on the link on the homepage for “In Library Services”.
