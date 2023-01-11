READING - Town officials this week ordered the temporary closure of the outdoor ice rinks at Sturges Park due to alleged acts of vandalism.
According to a message sent out to local residents by Reading’s Department of Public Works (DPW), town workers were directed to drain waters from both skating areas after trash was found strewn all over the Walnut Street area park over the weekend.
Town leaders were made aware of the issue through a citizen complaint filed online on Sunday afternoon. Upon inspecting the area the following day, DPW managers declared the area as unsafe.
There is an expectation that the special outdoor recreation areas will be restored later this winter, but town officials have not set a date for that reopening.
“The town received reports of vandalism over the weekend through SeeClickFix, and upon inspection today, determined the ice is unsafe for skating due to branches, rocks, a trash bin, dog refuse bags, plastic bottles, and other sundry items thrown onto the ice and embedded into it,” Monday’s notice to citizens explained.
“Crews will drain the rinks in order to safely clean the area, then reopen on a future date not yet determined,” town officials added.
Local police are investigating the alleged acts of vandalism and are asking the public for help in identifying the culprits. Those who may have information about when the incident occurred - as well as those who may have captured video footage through doorbell cameras of those responsible - are being asked to contact the police’s non-emergency line at 781-944-1212.
According to town records, an area resident noticed the public skating areas had been trashed by vandals at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. Thanks to warmer weather over the weekend, some of the items that had become lodged within the ice were able to be pulled from the partially-frozen surface.
“Unfortunately, it seems like someone decided to roll this trash can into the pond. The trashcan is half in the water, but not frozen right now. There’s a bunch of trash strewn around, some on the ice itself,” wrote the area resident, who snapped a photo of the vandalism and uploaded it to the Town of Reading’s website.
According to town historians, Sturges Park has been home to the outdoor skating areas ever since the land was first donated to the community back in 1949.
Specifically, the original 7-acre plot of land by Walnut Street and Pine Ridge Road was gifted to Reading by the late Alan Sturges, whose father-in-law served on the town’s Recreation Commission, according to information compiled by the public library and local resident Rachel Baumgartner. Originally used solely for passive recreation and the winter skating rink, other athletic areas like baseball and soccer fields were subsequently constructed on the site.
