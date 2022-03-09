READING – Rarely does a conversation between a town official and a business supporter result in s’mores and a beer garden.
But this Thursday from 5-7 p.m., the fruits of that discussion will be on full display, s’mores, beer, et al., as Reading holds its first Winterfest on the Town Common. Sponsored by the Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce, it’s an event that fills the gap left by the absence of the annual Christmas Tree Lighting due to Covid.
Credit for the idea goes to Reading’s Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer. Schaeffer formerly worked for the city of Salem (Ma.) in the Department of Planning and Community Development. Salem has a similar winter event that’s now in its 20th year. With the chamber having to cancel the Tree Lighting, Lisa Egan, the chamber’s Executive Director, went looking for other possible events. A conversation with Schaeffer led to Winterfest.
“She had suggested something like this to me because they do something similar is Salem, Mass.,” said Egan. “At the time I didn’t think we could handle both a tree lighting and something new like this. But because we didn’t do the tree lighting, I thought this would be really fun to try.”
Why Thursday?
“The strategy was to do a Thursday before St. Patrick’s Day and thinking that people, if they couldn’t come to Winterfest, there will be four ice sculptures that will be out for the weekend and lit for the evening so the plan is to give people something to look at and hopefully come down when the retailors do their Pot O’ Gold promotion. We wanted to tie it in and be supportive of our business community.”
The ice sculptures come from Brilliant Ice Sculpture, a Lawrence company that’s been in the business of carving up ice for 30 years. Their work has been on display at the Tree Lighting for years. One of the carvings will be perfect for selfies. It’s just one of many reasons to come to the Town Common.
Another is the beer garden. It’s sponsored by Bitburger and will be held on the cobblestones in front of town hall. It’s a cash event and a beer will cost you $5. You’ll need ID to get into the beer garden, which will also have Truly Hard Seltzer.
If the beer garden makes you hungry, Cup Cake City will be there with its familiar pink food truck. Remember, cash only. If a hot fudge cupcake doesn’t interest you, fire tables will be set up and you can make your own s’mores with a cup of hot cocoa and warm up your hands. Egan says the s’mores and cocoa are free and available while supplies last so don’t wait until 6:45.
Winterfest will also feature Olaf of Disney’s Frozen fame. A chamber board member will be inside the Olaf costume but Egan wasn’t giving up her name.
North Shore 104.9 will be onsite playing music and doing live interviews. In addition, RCTV will be there as well.
If you want to mix shopping with Winterfest, local businesses will be open late.
“I encourage everyone to come down Thursday night,” said Egan.
