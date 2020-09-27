READING - Austin Preparatory School abruptly suspended in-person learning sessions at its Willow Street campus earlier this month after institution administrators discovered that dozens of its students had allegedly attended an off-campus party.
In a decision communicated to parents privately, Austin Prep Headmaster Dr. James Hickey in early September announced that the entire secondary school would revert to a full remote-learning model for a 14-day period in order to minimize the potential risk of COVID-19 exposures, according to various media reports.
The private school will reportedly keep the campus closed until Sept. 28, while tryouts for athletic teams are also being postponed until Sept. 29.
According to a copy of Hickey’s email to parents, which upon request was forwarded to The Reading Chronicle by school officials, the campus was shuttered after Hickey confirmed as many as 40 Austin Prep students attended a party over the weekend where adherence to the state’s COVID-19 protocols was not followed.
The discovery came just after the headmaster had appraised parents days earlier about another COVID-19 related incident, where someone with ties to the school community had apparently tested positive for the virus.
“I write to you now regarding an unrelated matter and a more serious situation. Austin Prep confirmed today that a group of approximately 40 students from the Upper School attended a social gathering over the weekend…Today, the administration took action and sought statements from students and discovered that the gathering was not compliant with either the COVID-19 related orders of the Commonwealth or Austin Prep’s Covenant,” Hickey explained.
Based upon an executive order issued by Mass. Governor Charles Baker in August, no more than 50 people are allowed to gather at a single outdoor event, while crowds are limited to 25 people indoors. All individuals gathered with 10 or more people are also required to wear a facial covering in the state.
So far, none of the students who attended the party have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Assuming no one does exhibit symptoms in the coming days, school would resume after the state’s recommended 14-day quarantine period — which technically only applies to those who have come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
“While Austin Prep has no information at this point that any of the individuals who were involved in the off-campus gathering have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the failure on the part of some students to follow the Governor’s executive orders and Austin Prep’s Covenant has potentially increased risk to the entire Austin Prep community,” said Hickey, explaining the quarantine was being enacted out of an abundance of caution.
“The individuals who made these irresponsible decisions, regrettably have halted the progress we have been making as a community to return to campus and resume in-person instruction that students and staff have overwhelmingly embraced,” he added.
Like many surrounding public school systems, Austin Prep officials this summer had agreed to institute a hybrid return to school this fall that would see pupils splitting their time between the classroom and remote learning sessions.
Students officially began classes on Sept. 8.
Under the model, which splits the student body in half, cohort groups would divide their time in the classroom based upon a rotating a two-week schedule. In week 1, pupils in Cohort A would report to classes for three consecutive days and then learn from home on Thursday and Friday (when Cohort B would head to school).
The following week, Cohort A would report to class on Monday and Tuesday. The group would then shift to remote learning while Cohort B enjoyed three consecutive days of in-person learning on Wednesday through Friday.
Austin Prep officials had reportedly invested $1 million into COVID-19 prevention and symptom screening systems before returning pupils back to school earlier this month.
Besides installing thermal scanners to check pupils for temperatures upon their entry onto the campus each day, the private secondary school is also relying upon a contact tracing app to track potential “close contacts” in the event of a suspected positive COVID-19 case. Hand sanitizing stations have also been installed in campus buildings, where maintenance crews have also upgraded filtering systems and installed ultraviolet irradiation sanitation devices in HVAC units.
When Austin Prep officials reopened their school buildings to its approximate 750-person study body, Hickey noted that the private institution’s COVID-19 operations plan included provisions for switching to a full-remote classroom setting.
In fact, the headmaster, who in communications to parents over the summer indicated the campus would be shuttered temporarily if a single student tested positive for the virus, just before the closure heralded the “flexibility” of the reopening plan.
“Any decision we make for Austin Prep always will rely upon our unwavering commitment to examine challenges through the prism of Austin Prep’s mission, uncompromisingly keep the health and safety of the Austin Prep community paramount, and continue to deliver the singular educational experience for which Austin Prep is known,” Hickey said in a news release.
“Our reopening plan provides a flexible roadmap for our journey in the days and months ahead. It was specifically crafted to provide Austin Prep with the flexibility to adapt to the changing conditions that the pandemic will require us to meet,” he continued.
