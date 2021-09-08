READING - There are still spots available to participate in the town wide Cornhole Classic at the Reading Fall Street Faire. The top two winners will go home with cash prizes, but everyone knows this event is more about bragging rights.
The winning team will be able to claim that they are the best Cornhole players in Reading. Your registration fee ($30 for an individual/ $60 for a team of 2) goes to support the Reading Rotary and important community service projects.
Register for your chance to win at fallstreetfaire.com.
The Reading Fall Street Faire has partnered with Wicked Cornhole to offer Custom Cornhole Boards to anyone who wants to participate. Your generous donation of $500 will go to support the Reading Rotary and important community service projects. Participants will also receive custom cornhole boards with your business or non-profit name and logo.
The game boards are a great addition to corporate events. We can also customize boards with your family’s name – super fun for backyard barbeques and an amazing gift for a family member who loves Cornhole.
Your custom Cornhole boards will be there at the Fall Street Faire Cornhole tournament for everyone to see.
You’ll play your first game on your new boards at the Fall Street Faire tournament for a chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights. Your donation gets you entry for a team of 2 to play.
Take your custom Cornhole Boards home with you – they are yours to keep!
The Cornhole Tournament is generously sponsored by MilliporeSigma. For all information about the Reading Fall Street Faire, head to fallstreetfaire.com and follow Reading Fall Street Faire on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
